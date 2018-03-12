March 12, 2018

Report: Person struck by train on SEPTA's airport line

By PhillyVoice Staff
Investigation SEPTA
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Lights on a police SUV.

A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a SEPTA train Monday morning on the transit service's airport line, according to multiple reports.

Authorities said the incident occurred around 10 a.m. near 58th Street and Woodland Avenue, 6ABC reports.

The victim, whose identity was not revealed, reportedly survived the incident. Officials did not reveal the victim's injuries or status.

As a result of the incident, SEPTA temporarily shut down service in both directions.

An investigation is still underway by police.

