Allegations Sexual Assault
100815_Stallone_AP Chris Pizzello/Invision, AP

Stylvester Stallone.

November 16, 2017

Report: Sylvester Stallone accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old fan in 1980s

Allegations Sexual Assault Philadelphia Rocky Sylvester Stallone Celebrities
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

Sylvester Stallone was accused of forcing a 16-year-old girl to have sex with him and his bodyguard in a Las Vegas hotel in 1986, according to a report. The actor was never charged in connection with the allegations.

A police report obtained by The Daily Mail on Thursday reportedly states that an unnamed teenager told Las Vegas police that she had been "intimidated" into having sex with Stallone and his bodyguard, Michael de Luca, at the Las Vegas Hilton hotel.

The "Rocky" actor, who was 40 at the time, reportedly met the girl while he was in the city filming the movie "Over the Top," in which Stallone portrayed a professional arm wrestler.  

Stallone allegedly was having sex with the teen before he reportedly encouraged de Luca to join them. The girl became "very uncomfortable" by that point, but she felt she had "no choice" but to continue on, according to the report.

The report also alleges Stallone and de Luca forced the teenager to perform oral sex on them, the Daily Mail reported.

A retired Las Vegas Metro Police Department detective sergeant who was head of the department's sexual assault unit at the time confirmed to the Daily Mail that the copy of the report obtained "is in fact a true copy of the original report."

Stallone has not yet responded to the report.

The actor has long been synonymous with Philadelphia for his starring role as Rocky Balboa in the "Rocky" films, which were primarily set in the city.

Because of the famous "Rocky" scene in which Stallone's character runs up the stone steps leading to the Philadelphia Museum of Art as part of his training, the art museum's steps are often referred to as the "Rocky steps."

Visiting the Rocky statue at the foot of the steps, along with running up the steps and taking a picture at the top, has become a rite of passage of sorts for tourists visiting Philly.

Stallone donated the bronze statue, which portrays his character, to the city after it was used in the "Rocky III" film.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent

andrew@phillyvoice.com

