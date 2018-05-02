Report: Eagles DT Timmy Jernigan had surgery

Add another Philadelphia Eagles player recovering from an injury to the pile. Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan had surgery to repair a herniated disc, according to Howard Eskin of FOX 29 and 94 WIP.

Carson Wentz, Alshon Jeffery, Jordan Hicks, Jason Peters, and others are also still recovering from injuries requiring surgery as the Birds head into the initial phases of offseason activity.

Jernigan was a very disruptive presence on the interior of the Eagles' defensive line early in the season, earning a four year, $48 million contract. At some point during the season, however, his play fell off noticeably.

Jernigan denied that he was injured in any way, a common thing for injured players to do, but there were hints that he was not 100 percent at the end of the season.

If you're a glass half full kind of guy/gal, you can look at his surgery and say, "Ohhhhh, he was hurt. That's why he wasn't as good at the end of the season." If you lean glass half empty, you're probably worried that the Eagles' 300-pound starting defensive tackle has back issues.

This offseason, the Eagles signed Haloti Ngata to a one-year deal. While that signing made sense because of the loss of Beau Allen in free agency, it makes even more sense now knowing that Jernigan had back surgery.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.