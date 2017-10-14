Reports of neo-Nazi rally in Philly hit social media

A group of demonstrators that some were calling neo-Nazis rallied Saturday in Philadelphia, where they were met by counter-protesting Antifa activists and a police response.

Some social media users claimed that the event was a neo-Nazi rally.





A Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson said a group of about 30 demonstrators had gathered in Lemon Hill for about two hours, but he did not know the group's affiliation, if any.



They were met by a group of Antifa counter-protesters, but the demonstration and the encounter had ended by the evening without incident, the spokesperson said.

A Twitter account for Antifa Philadelphia posted updates throughout the event, initially alerting its members that "Nazis" were gathering on Lemon Hill and planned to march to the Art Museum of Philadelphia.



The group called on its members to "oppose these scum! Don't let them have the streets!"









The demonstrators reportedly left the Fairmount Park area and were headed toward FDR Park in South Philadelphia, but there appeared to be no further updates.



