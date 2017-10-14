Reports of neo-Nazi rally in Philly hit social media

October 14, 2017
A group of demonstrators that some were calling neo-Nazis rallied Saturday in Philadelphia, where they were met by counter-protesting Antifa activists and a police response.
Some social media users claimed that the event was a neo-Nazi rally.
Neo-Nazis rallying at bottom of Lemon Hill in #Philadelphia #Philly. People are mobilizing. More info see @PhillyANTIFA @DLamontJenkins pic.twitter.com/7ZVVKM0K43— It's Going Down (@IGD_News) October 14, 2017
Antifa member makes young Nazi kid assault him in #Philly. pic.twitter.com/kuhKMxFkJO— Laguna Beach Antifa (@LagBeachAntifa4) October 14, 2017
There is a Nazi rally in Philly going on right now.— JGC (@jgcOCANADA) October 14, 2017
A Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson said a group of about 30 demonstrators had gathered in Lemon Hill for about two hours, but he did not know the group's affiliation, if any.
They were met by a group of Antifa counter-protesters, but the demonstration and the encounter had ended by the evening without incident, the spokesperson said.
A Twitter account for Antifa Philadelphia posted updates throughout the event, initially alerting its members that "Nazis" were gathering on Lemon Hill and planned to march to the Art Museum of Philadelphia.
The group called on its members to "oppose these scum! Don't let them have the streets!"
ALERT! Nazis gathering on Lemon Hill! They plan to march to the Art Museum! All out to oppose these scum! Don't let them have the streets!— ANTIFA Philadelphia (@PhillyANTIFA) October 14, 2017
UPDATE! THE NAZIS ARE NOW RALLYING AT THE THORFINN KARLSEFNI STATUE ON KELLY DRIVE. THE STATUE IS LOCATED AT THE BOTTOM OF LEMON HILL.— ANTIFA Philadelphia (@PhillyANTIFA) October 14, 2017
UPADTE! THE NAZIS ARE RETREATING BACK UP LEMON HILL FROM KELLY DRIVE. THE ARE CURRENTLY GATHERED AT THE GAZEBO AT THE TOP OF LEMON HILL.— ANTIFA Philadelphia (@PhillyANTIFA) October 14, 2017
The demonstrators reportedly left the Fairmount Park area and were headed toward FDR Park in South Philadelphia, but there appeared to be no further updates.
Nazis at @FDRpark— Jonny Reinhardt (@JonnyOfPockets) October 14, 2017
