Rita's is celebrating National Frozen Custard Day with deal

Tuesday, Aug. 8, is National Custard Day and Rita's Italian Ice plans on celebrating.

The brand known for "Ice, Custard, Happiness" will be serving frozen custard for 99 cents on the holiday. Get the deal at any Rita's location nationwide.

Here's the list of locations in PA and here's where to find Rita's in NJ.

Rita's has also announced it will be testing a new product in select stores.

Hand-scooped frozen custard will be available, alongside the traditional soft-serve frozen custard and Italian ice.

At the participating locations, guests will be able to build their own sundaes.

"Each store will be offering an ever-changing selection from more than 35 delicious hand-scooped frozen custard flavors, and coupling them with freshly baked treats, like cookies, brownies and waffles, to make amazing custard sandwiches," states a press release.

