Food & Drink Rita's
010316_Ritasbusiness Matt Rourke/AP

This April 2, 2015, photo shows a Rita's Italian Ice location in Philadelphia. Rita's and other Philadelphia-area purveyors are taking their regional brands far beyond the mid-Atlantic region.

August 07, 2017

Rita's is celebrating National Frozen Custard Day with deal

Plus, Rita's is rolling out a new treat

Food & Drink Rita's Philadelphia Summer Deals Water Ice
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Tuesday, Aug. 8, is National Custard Day and Rita's Italian Ice plans on celebrating. 

The brand known for "Ice, Custard, Happiness" will be serving frozen custard for 99 cents on the holiday. Get the deal at any Rita's location nationwide.

Here's the list of locations in PA and here's where to find Rita's in NJ.

RELATED: The definitive ranked list of water ice flavors

Rita's has also announced it will be testing a new product in select stores.

Hand-scooped frozen custard will be available, alongside the traditional soft-serve frozen custard and Italian ice.

At the participating locations, guests will be able to build their own sundaes.

"Each store will be offering an ever-changing selection from more than 35 delicious hand-scooped frozen custard flavors, and coupling them with freshly baked treats, like cookies, brownies and waffles, to make amazing custard sandwiches," states a press release.

National Frozen Custard Day at Rita's

Tuesday, Aug. 8
99 cents per frozen custard
Rita's locations nationwide

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

080717_Daulton_AP1

Remembering Dutch: Reactions to Darren Daulton’s passing

Food and Drink

080617_Delfriscossteak

Busy Del Frisco's reveals plans for second location in Center City

History

01_ThenNow_Carroll.jpg

Travel 100 years into history and back with these then-and-now Philly photos

Business

121616_Amtrakacela

Lyft secures partnership with Amtrak for ‘door-to-door’ service

Escapes

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.