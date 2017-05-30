Performances Concerts
The Roots Picnic M. Kennedy/Visit Philadelphia™

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson of the pioneering hip-hop group The Roots adjusts his signature hair pick during the second annual Roots Picnic at Penn’s Landing on June 6, 2009.

May 30, 2017

Roots Picnic to celebrate 10 years as one of Philly's biggest summer music events

View the full lineup of artists here

Performances Concerts Festival Pier Penn's Landing Music Summer Roots Picnic Philadelphia Celebrities
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The 2017 Roots Picnic is almost here, and this year, it celebrates 10 years as one of Philly's biggest summer music events. 

Grammy Award-winning hip-hop band The Roots will be joined onstage by a star-studded lineup of DJs, rappers and singers on Saturday, June 3, at Festival Pier.

This year's headliners are Pharrell, Solange and Lil Wayne.

The full lineup includes Jeezy, 21 Savage, Kimbra, Thundercat, Michael Kiwanuka, Pete Rock, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, James Vincent McMorrow, Noname, Gilles Peterson, Playboi Carti, DJ Spinna, PNB Rock, Tunji Ige, Anthony Somebody of Quitehype, DJ N.O.C. and Black Thought & J. Period Live Mixtape featuring Fat Joe, Mobb Deep and Scott Storch.

There will also be a new addition to the Roots Picnic this year. A second stage will feature fashion, gaming, lifestyle and culture.

Tickets for the event are currently available. The concert will take place rain or shine.

10th Annual Roots Picnic

Saturday, June 3
$75 per person
Festival Pier at Penn's Landing
601 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

