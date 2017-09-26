Celebrities Movies
Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson Paul Hurschmann/AP Photo

Actors Bruce Willis, left, and Samuel L. Jackson pose for photographers at Planet Hollywood in New York, May 15, 1995, for the premiere party for the film, "Die Hard With A Vengeance," starring Willis and Jackson.

September 26, 2017

Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis spotted in Philly

Celebrities Movies Philadelphia Film M. Night Shyamalan
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

M. Night Shyamalan, who grew up in the Philly 'burbs, is shooting a movie in town. So you know what that means: Celebrities!

"Glass," which serves as a sort of hybrid sequel to "Unbreakable" and last year's "Split," is currently being filmed in the city.

It stars Samuel L. Jackson, who was at Jane G's in Center City last night, per CBS3:

It also stars Bruce Willis, who was at the Irish Pub on Sunday:

Stars, stars everywhere! "Glass" also stars Sarah Paulson, James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy, so keep your eyes peeled for a potential selfie that will likely make a celebrity uncomfortable but get you lots of Instagram likes.

