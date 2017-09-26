Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis spotted in Philly

September 26, 2017
M. Night Shyamalan, who grew up in the Philly 'burbs, is shooting a movie in town. So you know what that means: Celebrities!
"Glass," which serves as a sort of hybrid sequel to "Unbreakable" and last year's "Split," is currently being filmed in the city.
Two weeks out from shooting #Glass. All the actors descend on Philly in a few days for rehearsal week. Boot camp time.— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) September 16, 2017
It stars Samuel L. Jackson, who was at Jane G's in Center City last night, per CBS3:
It also stars Bruce Willis, who was at the Irish Pub on Sunday:
Bruce Willis at the 20th St Pub!#perfectsunday pic.twitter.com/UApseuMkkw— Irish Pub Philly (@IrishPubPhilly) September 24, 2017
Stars, stars everywhere! "Glass" also stars Sarah Paulson, James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy, so keep your eyes peeled for a potential selfie that will likely make a celebrity uncomfortable but get you lots of Instagram likes.