Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis spotted in Philly

M. Night Shyamalan, who grew up in the Philly 'burbs, is shooting a movie in town. So you know what that means: Celebrities!

"Glass," which serves as a sort of hybrid sequel to "Unbreakable" and last year's "Split," is currently being filmed in the city.

It stars Samuel L. Jackson, who was at Jane G's in Center City last night, per CBS3:

It also stars Bruce Willis, who was at the Irish Pub on Sunday:

Stars, stars everywhere! "Glass" also stars Sarah Paulson, James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy, so keep your eyes peeled for a potential selfie that will likely make a celebrity uncomfortable but get you lots of Instagram likes.