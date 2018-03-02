March 02, 2018

SEPTA: Four injured after falling tree strikes bus on Schuylkill Expressway

By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Fallen tree on SEPTA bus PennDot/Provided

A traffic cam shows a fallen tree on a SEPTA bus that had been traveling westbound on the Schuylkill Expressway near Gladwyne.

A falling tree struck a SEPTA bus carrying 15 passengers on the Schuylkill Expressway, injuring four people as rain, snow and high winds hit the area on Friday afternoon.

WEATHER UPDATE: Intense coastal storm brings heavy rains – wild winds on tap

All injuries were minor, SEPTA spokesperson Heather Redfern said. The transit authority initially reported Friday afternoon that there were no injuries.

SEPTA's Route 125 bus, which travels from Center City to King of Prussia and Valley Forge, was headed westbound when it was struck by the tree near Gladwyne around 1:11 p.m., Redfern said.

Traffic cam footage showed the tree had fallen from the woods along the highway and was rested on top of the bus, extending all the way into an eastbound lane.

All westbound lanes near Gladwyne and the left eastbound lane of I-76 were closed early Friday afternoon. 

The storm also claimed a 50-foot-tall linden tree in Rittenhouse Square on Friday morning. No one at the park was injured.

Overall, the storm has downed trees, sparked transit delays, and caused power outages across the Philadelphia region.

SEPTA announced around 3 p.m. that it had suspended Regional Rail service to Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Cynwyd, Doylestown, Thorndale, Trenton, Warminster, West Trenton and Glenside until further notice because of the inclement weather and power issues.

Regional Rail riders headed elsewhere Friday afternoon were facing delays ranging from 10 to 72 minutes.

PATCO tweeted just before 3:30 p.m. that it had no plans to suspend service, but that updates would be sent out through its website, social media, E-alerts and station signs should that change. 

The transit system asked riders to allow time for some delays due to the storm.

At 3:15 p.m., PECO was reporting 1,332 active power outages affecting 120,850 customers, with most of them in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery and Delaware counties. To report a downed wire to PECO, call (800) 833-7476.

In South Jersey, Atlantic City Electric said the damaging winds and heavy rains were leading to power outages. As of 3:15 p.m., it was reporting 301 active outages affecting 7.800 customers. It said additional crews are working as quickly as possible to assess damage and restore service. To report downed power lines and and power outages to Atlantic City Electric, call (800) 833-7476.

At 3:20 p.m., PSE&G was reporting more than 26,000 customers without power in Camden, Gloucester and Burlington counties. To report a downed wire to PSE&G, call (800) 436-PSEG.

