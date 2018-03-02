SEPTA: Four injured after falling tree strikes bus on Schuylkill Expressway

A falling tree struck a SEPTA bus carrying 15 passengers on the Schuylkill Expressway, injuring four people as rain, snow and high winds hit the area on Friday afternoon.

All injuries were minor, SEPTA spokesperson Heather Redfern said. The transit authority initially reported Friday afternoon that there were no injuries.

SEPTA's Route 125 bus, which travels from Center City to King of Prussia and Valley Forge, was headed westbound when it was struck by the tree near Gladwyne around 1:11 p.m., Redfern said.

Traffic cam footage showed the tree had fallen from the woods along the highway and was rested on top of the bus, extending all the way into an eastbound lane.



All westbound lanes near Gladwyne and the left eastbound lane of I-76 were closed early Friday afternoon.

The storm also claimed a 50-foot-tall linden tree in Rittenhouse Square on Friday morning. No one at the park was injured.

Overall, the storm has downed trees, sparked transit delays, and caused power outages across the Philadelphia region.

SEPTA announced around 3 p.m. that it had suspended Regional Rail service to Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Cynwyd, Doylestown, Thorndale, Trenton, Warminster, West Trenton and Glenside until further notice because of the inclement weather and power issues.

Regional Rail riders headed elsewhere Friday afternoon were facing delays ranging from 10 to 72 minutes.

PATCO tweeted just before 3:30 p.m. that it had no plans to suspend service, but that updates would be sent out through its website, social media, E-alerts and station signs should that change.

The transit system asked riders to allow time for some delays due to the storm.