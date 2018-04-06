SEPTA lowers minimum for Key Card's travel wallet feature

SEPTA is lowering the minimum value that can be loaded onto its Key Cards, the fare system that has replaced tokens.

Beginning May 4, riders can load just $5 at a time onto their SEPTA Key Cards' travel wallet feature, which allows passengers to keep a fund balance for use on subways, trolleys and buses.

The current minimum is $10. The maximum transaction amount will remain at $250.

The changes come after SEPTA received feedback from riders requesting a lower minimum.

SEPTA also will begin charging $4.95 to purchase Key Cards, though that will be reimbursed into the rider's travel wallet if the card is registered within 30 days. The charge takes effect on May 4.

Riders can register their Key Cards by visiting SEPTAKEY.org or calling (855)-567-3782. Registering a SEPTA Key Card provides riders with protection against loss or theft.

Key Cards, which are both reloadable and reusable, also enable riders to purchase one-day, weekly and monthly passes for SEPTA's buses, subways and trolleys. Eventually, the service will expand to include Regional Rail passes.