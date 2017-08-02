SEPTA Regional Rail trains delayed because of PECO outages

Commuters on several Regional Rail lines may experience delays Wednesday afternoon as PECO outages from this afternoon's brief thunderstorm are causing headaches for the transit agency.

At about 2:30 p.m., PECO reported they were responding to 47 events in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs, causing outages affecting about 4,500 customers.

The outages are also creating problems for SEPTA. The agency said in a series of tweets that the following Regional Rail lines were experiencing residual delays in both directions because of the power problems:

• Doylestown

• West Trenton

• Warminster

• Fox Chase

Passengers should check SEPTA's system status website for updates on their train.

PECO customers can check the utility’s outage map for alerts and updates.