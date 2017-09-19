Serial bank robber strikes again in Montgomery County, FBI says

A serial bank robber struck again Tuesday in Montgomery County, according to authorities.

Upper Dublin police and the FBI are asking the public to help them to identify and locate the man who held up the BB&T Bank branch at 101 Fort Washington Ave. in Fort Washington. The robbery was the third committed in Montgomery County by the same man in the last five weeks, according to authorities.

This suspect is believed to be responsible for robberies on September 6 at Beneficial Bank, 640 Skippack Pike, Blue Bell, and August 15 at Santander Bank, 1224 Welsh Road, North Wales.

In Tuesday's robbery, a man entered the bank about 10:15 a.m., approached a teller and presented a demand note, police said. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the area of the bank on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 30-35 years old, and between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, slim build, with a well-trimmed beard and mustache. In the latest robbery, authorities said, he was wearing a black and white sweatshirt with the brand name “TRUE RELIGION” across the chest, dark-colored pants, and a red baseball cap.

For the September 6 robbery, he had on blue jeans and a jean jacket, button-down shirt, and dark-colored baseball cap with unknown logo. On August 15, he wore a gray suit, light-colored button-down shirt, dark-colored baseball cap with white True Religion-brand horseshoe logo, and black sneakers with flat white soles.

This subject is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about these robberies or this subject is urged to call the FBI at 215-418-4000 or the Upper Dublin Township Police Department at 215-646-2101.

There may be a reward for information leading to this subject’s capture; tipsters can remain anonymous.