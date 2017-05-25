Showers could dampen the holiday spirit this weekend

Keep the umbrella handy this holiday weekend.

Rain showers, like the ones dampening the region on Thursday from a low-pressure system making its way from the Ohio Valley to the coast, look to threaten activities through much of the Memorial Day weekend – from the beaches of the Jersey Shore to the city to the Poconos. Temperatures will rise into the mid-to-high 70s all weekend long.

The long weekend will start out with some improvement on Friday, but scattered showers remain possible in some areas, most likely north of the city, according to the National Weather Service. A northwest wind will pick up and become gusty for a while before diminishing at night. Skies will clear and showers will dissipate as well.

For now, Saturday is looking like the day to schedule your holiday activities outdoors, with partly sunny skies and a high approaching 80. It looks to remain dry through the night and into the overnight.

Sunday starts out fair, but showers are likely (and a thunderstorm possible) after 2 p.m. with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 75. Showers are possible into Monday morning.

The atmosphere remains unsettled for Memorial Day, with another low-pressure system moving across the region, forecasters said. A chance of showers in the afternoon will accompany mostly cloudy skies and a high near 80.

Here's the weather service's seven-day forecast for Philadelphia, the Jersey Shore and the Poconos:

PHILADELPHIA

Thursday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except for higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7 and 11 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. West wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Memorial Day: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

JERSEY SHORE

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except for higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except for higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. West wind around 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Memorial Day: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

POCONOS

Thursday: Showers before 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 and 5 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 59. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except for higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 9 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except for higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 7 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Memorial Day: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.