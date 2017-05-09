Food & Drink Festivals
Hawthornes Cafe Block Party Courtesy of Aversa PR & Events/PhillyVoice

Hawthornes Café will host the 8th annual IPA Block Party on Saturday, May 13. This year, the festival will also feature rosé wine and Champagne.

May 09, 2017

Sip on Champagne, rosé, IPAs at Hawthornes' Block Party

For this, day drinking is totally acceptable

Food & Drink Festivals Philadelphia Rosé Champagne Wines Beers
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Updated Thursday, May 11: Due to weather, Hawthornes' boozy block party is rescheduled for Saturday, July 1.

On Saturday, May 13, Hawthornes Café will throw its annual boozy block party. The free-to-attend event will feature plenty of hops, alongside some sweet and bubbly selections. 

IPAs, Champagne and rosé will be available all day. Just remember to bring cash to the day drinking festival.

Near the Hawthornes Café entrance, at 11th and Fitzwater streets, drink tickets will be sold for $5 each. Attendees can redeem tickets at any drink station to receive the alcoholic beverage of their choice.

As for food, there will be ribs, churros, Italian sausage, veggie burgers and other foods easy to eat on the go.

Families who bring kids along can enjoy the Kid Zone where there will be bubble wands, chalk, bean bag toss, hula hoops, face painting and an inflatable slide.

Pets are also welcome to the outdoor celebration.

Hawthornes Café Block Party

Saturday, May 13
1-8 p.m. | Free to attend; cash only for food & drink
Outside Hawthornes Café
 738 S. 11th St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

051117KyleFuller

Eagles LB Mychal Kendricks for Bears CB Kyle Fuller: Who says no?

Indictment

051117_PizzeriaDimeos

Philadelphia area restaurateur indicted for alleged cash skimming

Politics

Sen. Pat Toomey

Toomey on Comey's firing: 'The timing of his dismissal is unfortunate'

Life Lessons

Facing fears

Facing fear: cultivating courage and discernment in life

Escapes

Limited - Riu Palace St Maarten

$759 & up -- St. Martin All-Inclusive Escape: 3-Nt. w/Air

 *
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Cancun Suite

$999 -- Cancun Suite: All-Inclusive 7 Night Escape w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.