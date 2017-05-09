Sip on Champagne, rosé, IPAs at Hawthornes' Block Party

Updated Thursday, May 11: Due to weather, Hawthornes' boozy block party is rescheduled for Saturday, July 1.

On Saturday, May 13, Hawthornes Café will throw its annual boozy block party. The free-to-attend event will feature plenty of hops, alongside some sweet and bubbly selections.

IPAs, Champagne and rosé will be available all day. Just remember to bring cash to the day drinking festival.

Near the Hawthornes Café entrance, at 11th and Fitzwater streets, drink tickets will be sold for $5 each. Attendees can redeem tickets at any drink station to receive the alcoholic beverage of their choice.

As for food, there will be ribs, churros, Italian sausage, veggie burgers and other foods easy to eat on the go.

Families who bring kids along can enjoy the Kid Zone where there will be bubble wands, chalk, bean bag toss, hula hoops, face painting and an inflatable slide.

Pets are also welcome to the outdoor celebration.

Saturday, May 13

1-8 p.m. | Free to attend; cash only for food & drink

Outside Hawthornes Café

738 S. 11th St.

