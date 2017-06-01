Sixers' Joel Embiid picked for 'legends' soccer match ahead of Champions League final

Joel Embiid ... soccer legend?

The Sixers center has been invited to take part in a friendly match between a bunch of former European soccer stars (and fellow NBA-er Carmelo Anthony) prior to Saturday's UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus in Cardiff, Wales.

Former Real Madrid and Barcelona midfielder Luis Figo, ex-Juventus star David Trezeguet and Brazil legend Cafu are among those in the squads.

Real Madrid great Emilio Butragueno and Dutchman Ruud Gullit are the managers. The match kicks off at 16:00 BST ahead of the final between Real Madrid and Juventus at the National Stadium of Wales on Saturday. [bbc.com]

Embiid will suit up for Gullit, while Anthony will play for Butragueno. But according to the Sixers, the 7-footer will just be attending, not playing. Embiid missed the last two and a half months of the season with a knee injury, so if were hesitant about seeing the seven-footer out on the pitch, you can rest easy.

Here's a look at the sides:

Gullit All-Stars

Vítor Baia (GK), Cafu, Ciro Ferrara, Steffen Freund, Patrik Andersson, Dejan Stankovic, Youri Djorkaeff, Robert Pires, Marcel Desailly, Ian Rush, Ryan Giggs, Fabrizio Ravanelli, David Trezeguet, Gianluca Zambrotta, Eric Abidal, Marco Materazzi, Jeremy Lynch (freestyler), Clint Capela, Joel Embiid

Butragueno All-Stars



David James (GK), Michel Salgado, Celestine Babayaro, Roberto Carlos, Gaizka Mendieta, Luis Figo, Predrag Mijatovic, Patrizia Panico, Davor Suker, Luis Garcia, Rai, Clarence Seedorf, Christian Karembeu, Steve McManaman, Deco, Eidur Gudjohnsen, Adidas Young Champions: Carmelo Anthony, Billy Wingrove (F2 freestyler), Juan Hernangomez

If Embiid was to play, where might Gullit put the big man from Cameroon? Let's check in with our resident soccer expert, Kevin Kinkead:

Even though he won't be playing in the game, Embiid's personality alone should make for a fun addition to the friendly match. The big man is a huge soccer fan who is constantly tweeting about Euro matches.

I think it's safe to say that Embiid's going to be more in awe of the soccer legends than they will of him.

