Sixers vs. Celtics open thread: Live updates/analysis of pivotal Game 2

May 03, 2018
After dropping Game 1, the Sixers return to action on Thursday night as they look to draw even with the Celtics in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.
The Celtics could be without Jaylen Brown once again, but that didn't seem to hurt them on Tuesday night. As for the Sixers, they'll need to come away victorious, or they might find themselves in a hole too deep to climb their way out.
Must win for Sixers tonight 🏀— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 3, 2018
Celtics 36-0 in playoff series when they get up 2-0 😬
Sixers franchise 0-14 in playoff series when they get down 0-2 😳#PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/9FY2nGciPT
Tip is at 8:30 p.m. and you can follow along here during the game for live updates as the action unfolds.
