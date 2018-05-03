May 03, 2018

Sixers vs. Celtics open thread: Live updates/analysis of pivotal Game 2

092617_Neubeck_Carroll.jpg
By Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
050318_Simmons-Horford_usat Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons drives to the basket on Boston Celtics forward Al Horford during the second quarter of Game 1.

After dropping Game 1, the Sixers return to action on Thursday night as they look to draw even with the Celtics in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The Celtics could be without Jaylen Brown once again, but that didn't seem to hurt them on Tuesday night. As for the Sixers, they'll need to come away victorious, or they might find themselves in a hole too deep to climb their way out.

Tip is at 8:30 p.m. and you can follow along here during the game for live updates as the action unfolds. 

MORE: Game 2 preview: A potential defining moment in Philadelphia's season | Stuck on bench, Fultz can only focus on what's within his control | Sixers preaching consistency, not change heading into Game 2 | The keys to victory for Sixers against their oldest rival | Report: Spurs worried Kawhi's camp will force move to larger market like Philadelphia | WATCH: Philly celebs team up for Sixers playoff hype video

