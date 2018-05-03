Sixers vs. Celtics open thread: Live updates/analysis of pivotal Game 2

After dropping Game 1, the Sixers return to action on Thursday night as they look to draw even with the Celtics in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The Celtics could be without Jaylen Brown once again, but that didn't seem to hurt them on Tuesday night. As for the Sixers, they'll need to come away victorious, or they might find themselves in a hole too deep to climb their way out.



Tip is at 8:30 p.m. and you can follow along here during the game for live updates as the action unfolds.

