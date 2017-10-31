SkyLodge and spiked hot chocolate bar to return for limited time

Once again, SkyGarten on the 51st floor of Top of the Tower will swap its German bier garden theme for ski lodge décor. Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 1, SkyLodge will return for a limited time.

The seasonal pop-up will feature lots of plaid, mounted antlers, a bearskin rug, a crackling fireplace projected on the wall, vintage skis and toboggans. Plus, the popular hot chocolate bar will be back.

Spike hot chocolate with Dr. McGillicuddy’s Mentholmint, different flavored Baileys Irish Cream liqueurs, Buffalo Trace Cream, Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey or peppermint schnapps. Then, top the boozy drink with candy, chocolates, sprinkles, marshmallows, candy canes, whipped cream or syrup.

Hot chocolate is $10 with booze and $5 without. There will also be hot cider, spiked hot coffee and winter beers.

If you're with a group, try the ski shot. It's $20 for four people.

Courtesy of SkyGarten/PhillyVoice Anyone up for a group ski shot?

As for food, there will be poutine, mac & cheese balls, bourbon buffalo wings, BBQ pork sandwiches, veggie burgers, bacon and brie burgers, wurst platters and bratwurst.

So warm up with liquor and comfort food before braving the outside balcony to take in sweeping views of Center City, or take advantage of SkyLodge's complimentary hand-warmers.

Those who visit SkyLodge on its opening day can enjoy the release of Dogfish Head's Pennsylvania Tuxedo, a spruce-infused pale ale, along with a local DJ playing only songs from Philly-based artists.

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 1

$5 cover

Wednesdays-Thursdays from 5-10 p.m.

Fridays-Saturdays from 5-11 p.m.

SkyGarten

1717 Arch St.

