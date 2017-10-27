Manayunk bars and restaurants to celebrate Cocktail Week

Manayunk Cocktail Week will return to the neighborhood from Monday, Nov. 6, through Sunday, Nov. 12.

During the weeklong celebration, bars and restaurants along Main Street will host cocktail tastings, dinner and cocktail pairings, cocktail parties, cocktail competitions and happy hours.

Below is a list of participants.

• Winnie's

• The Goat's Beard

• SONA Pub & Kitchen

• Taqueria Feliz

• Manayunk Brewing Co.

• Craft Manayunk

• Jake's and Cooper's Wine Bar

• Lucky's Last Chance

• The Bayou

• Cactus Restaurant & Bar

• SOMO

• U.S. Hotel Bar & Grill

• Zesty's

• Mad River

• Bourbon Blue

• The Spicy Belly

Each local hangout will have its own unique Cocktail Week events. A few to look forward to are the fried chicken dinner at The Goat's Beard, brunch with Bird Dog coffee cocktails at Lucky's Last Chance and Cocktail Quizzo at Winnie's.

View the full list of events here. For some, tickets or reservations are required.

Monday, Nov. 6 through Sunday, Nov. 12

Main Street, Manayunk, PA