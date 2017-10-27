Food & Drink Cocktails
Manayunk Cocktail Week JPG Photography/PhillyVoice

A photo of the specialty cocktails at Jake's and Cooper's Wine Bar.

October 27, 2017

Manayunk bars and restaurants to celebrate Cocktail Week

Enjoy specialty drinks and unique events

Food & Drink Cocktails Manayunk Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Manayunk Cocktail Week will return to the neighborhood from Monday, Nov. 6, through Sunday, Nov. 12. 

During the weeklong celebration, bars and restaurants along Main Street will host cocktail tastings, dinner and cocktail pairings, cocktail parties, cocktail competitions and happy hours. 

RELATED: Restaurant to serve heart, snails, worms, scorpions | Two suburban food truck festivals happening this November | Media in Delaware County hosting fall Restaurant Week

Below is a list of participants.

• Winnie's
• The Goat's Beard
• SONA Pub & Kitchen
• Taqueria Feliz
• Manayunk Brewing Co.
• Craft Manayunk
• Jake's and Cooper's Wine Bar
• Lucky's Last Chance
• The Bayou
• Cactus Restaurant & Bar
• SOMO
• U.S. Hotel Bar & Grill
• Zesty's
• Mad River
• Bourbon Blue
• The Spicy Belly

Each local hangout will have its own unique Cocktail Week events. A few to look forward to are the fried chicken dinner at The Goat's Beard, brunch with Bird Dog coffee cocktails at Lucky's Last Chance and Cocktail Quizzo at Winnie's.

View the full list of events here. For some, tickets or reservations are required.

Manayunk Cocktail Week

Monday, Nov. 6 through Sunday, Nov. 12
Main Street, Manayunk, PA

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Animal abuse

Community rallies behind dog left for dead in trash outside Philly rec center

Media

Dodgers Stadium

FOX29 cuts into World Series with commercials, broadcasts game without announcers

Eagles

102517CJBeathard

Eagles would be wise to beware the heavy underdog

Wellness

hangovers

Why do hangovers get worse with age?

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.