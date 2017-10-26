Restaurant to serve heart, snails, worms, scorpions

October 26, 2017
Dare to eat scorpion tacos or ants and snails with mole sauce?
El Rey has created a special menu for Halloween and Dia de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, that features adventurous dishes.
From Monday, Oct. 30, through Saturday, Nov. 4, those brave enough – or curious enough – can order off the special menu. View the full list of dishes below.
• Sesos (brain) con salsa de hormiga chicatana ($8) – ravioli with chicatana salsa
• Lengua (tongue) veracruzana ($10) – Veracruz-style with rice
• Morcilla (blood sausage) ($10) - sautéed with squid, potato confit and arbol salsa
• Corazon (heart) ($9) – taco with manzano salsa
• Chilapitas de chinicuiles y chapulines ($12) – worms, grasshoppers with corn, cherry tomato and beans
• Tacos de mollejas de res ($10) – sweetbreads tacos with arriera salsa
• Mole de flores con hormiga chicatana y caracoles ($14) – ants, snails with mole
• Memelitas de insectos ($12) – little masa boats with worms, grasshoppers, crawfish
• Tuetanos con escamoles ($12) – bone marrow with ant larvae
• Tacos de caracol ($12) – snails tacos with almonds, peanuts, arbol salsa
• Tacos de alacran ($14) – scorpion tacos with avocado
• Pan de Muerto ($7) – Day of the Dead bread served with champurrado (hot chocolate)
Monday, Oct. 30 through Saturday, Nov. 4
5-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday
5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday
El Rey
2013 Chestnut St.