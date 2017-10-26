Food & Drink Halloween
October 26, 2017

Restaurant to serve heart, snails, worms, scorpions

The special menu was inspired by Halloween and Day of the Dead

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Dare to eat scorpion tacos or ants and snails with mole sauce?

El Rey has created a special menu for Halloween and Dia de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, that features adventurous dishes.

From Monday, Oct. 30, through Saturday, Nov. 4, those brave enough – or curious enough – can order off the special menu. View the full list of dishes below.

• Sesos (brain) con salsa de hormiga chicatana ($8) – ravioli with chicatana salsa

• Lengua (tongue) veracruzana ($10) – Veracruz-style with rice 

• Morcilla (blood sausage) ($10) - sautéed with squid, potato confit and arbol salsa

• Corazon (heart) ($9) – taco with manzano salsa

• Chilapitas de chinicuiles y chapulines ($12) – worms, grasshoppers with corn, cherry tomato and beans

• Tacos de mollejas de res ($10) – sweetbreads tacos with arriera salsa

• Mole de flores con hormiga chicatana y caracoles ($14) – ants, snails with mole

• Memelitas de insectos ($12) – little masa boats with worms, grasshoppers, crawfish

• Tuetanos con escamoles ($12) – bone marrow with ant larvae 

• Tacos de caracol ($12) – snails tacos with almonds, peanuts, arbol salsa

• Tacos de alacran ($14) – scorpion tacos with avocado

• Pan de Muerto ($7) – Day of the Dead bread served with champurrado (hot chocolate)

Dia de Muertos Menu

Monday, Oct. 30 through Saturday, Nov. 4
5-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday
5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday
El Rey
2013 Chestnut St.

