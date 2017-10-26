Restaurant to serve heart, snails, worms, scorpions

Dare to eat scorpion tacos or ants and snails with mole sauce?



El Rey has created a special menu for Halloween and Dia de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, that features adventurous dishes.

From Monday, Oct. 30, through Saturday, Nov. 4, those brave enough – or curious enough – can order off the special menu. View the full list of dishes below.

• Sesos (brain) con salsa de hormiga chicatana ($8) – ravioli with chicatana salsa

• Lengua (tongue) veracruzana ($10) – Veracruz-style with rice

• Morcilla (blood sausage) ($10) - sautéed with squid, potato confit and arbol salsa

• Corazon (heart) ($9) – taco with manzano salsa

• Chilapitas de chinicuiles y chapulines ($12) – worms, grasshoppers with corn, cherry tomato and beans

• Tacos de mollejas de res ($10) – sweetbreads tacos with arriera salsa

• Mole de flores con hormiga chicatana y caracoles ($14) – ants, snails with mole

• Memelitas de insectos ($12) – little masa boats with worms, grasshoppers, crawfish

• Tuetanos con escamoles ($12) – bone marrow with ant larvae

• Tacos de caracol ($12) – snails tacos with almonds, peanuts, arbol salsa

• Tacos de alacran ($14) – scorpion tacos with avocado

• Pan de Muerto ($7) – Day of the Dead bread served with champurrado (hot chocolate)

Dia de Muertos Menu

Monday, Oct. 30 through Saturday, Nov. 4

5-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday

5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday

El Rey

2013 Chestnut St.

