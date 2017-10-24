10 Halloween parties happening in Philly

This Halloweekend, gather some friends together, put on a creative costume and get ready to party through Oct. 31.

Philly bars and clubs are throwing big Halloween bashes with plenty of dancing, costume contests and booze.

Check out our roundup below of 10 can't-miss parties.

Ping-pong social club SPiN is throwing a Day of the Dead-themed party on Halloween. Dance to the DJ and get your face painted like a sugar skull.

Make sure to dress to impress, too, because there will be a costume contest with cash and prizes over $1,000.



The party is free to attend. Just pay-as-you-go for food & drink. RSVP here to get two complimentary Modelo beers upon entry.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Beginning at 9 p.m. | Free to attend

SPiN

211 S. 15th St.

(267) 463-4850



On Halloween, head to Frankford Hall to show off your costume. There will be a free-to-enter runway-style contest at 9 p.m. where participants can model their Halloween look.

First place will receive a $150 STARR gift card and second place will receive a $100 STARR gift card.



There will also be a DJ and brews from Bitburger Brewery.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Frankford Hall

7-11 p.m. | Free to attend

1210 Frankford Ave.

(215) 634-3338

Yakitori Boy will host a Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 28, and Tuesday, Oct. 31. There will be $7 drink specials inspired by "American Horror Story" (try the Twisty or the Asylum), along with $2 karaoke song specials.



Both dates will also feature costume contests with prizes. $25 gift cards will be handed out on Saturday. On Halloween, there will be a $200, $150 and $100 gift card up for grabs.

Saturday, Oct. 28 and Tuesday, Oct. 31

Beginning at 5 p.m. | Free to attend

Yakitori Boy

211 N. 11th St.

(215) 923-8088



Join Wissahickon Brewing Co. on Sunday, Oct. 29, for a Halloween-themed party.

There will be pumpkin decorating, food trucks, a pet costume contest and a human costume contest, masquerade masks and giveaways.

And don't worry about missing the Eagles versus 49ers. The brewery will have the game on.



Sunday, Oct. 29

1-6 p.m. | Free to attend

Wissahickon Brewing Co.

3705 W. School House Lane

The Trestle Inn will throw a monster disco dance party on Saturday, Oct. 28. Entry is $10 in advance – $15 at the door – and includes a complimentary "King Kong" cocktail.

From 10 p.m. to close, enjoy other drink specials, go-go dancers and costume contests.

Before the party, there will be a free screening of "King Kong vs. Godzilla" (Japan, 1962) at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Beginning at 10 p.m. | $10-$15 entry

Trestle Inn

339 N. 11th St.

(267) 239-0290

aMuse is throwing a party on Saturday, Oct. 28. There will be costume contests, a DJ, Halloween-themed cocktails and complimentary masquerade masks.

A range of gift certificates will be awarded to the contest winners for "Sexiest," "Funniest," "Most Original" and "Best Overall" costume.



Tickets are $45 per person. Cocktails, other drinks and food will be available for purchase.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Beginning at 8 p.m. | $45 admission

aMuse

1421 Arch St.

(215) 422-8222



The Goat's Beard in Wayne will host a party on Saturday, Oct. 28. There will be a DJ and Halloween-themed cocktails. All are invited to dress in costume for the event and enter into the bar's costume contest.

The first-place prize will be an open bar tab, second place will receive a $100 gift card and third place will walk away with a $50 gift card.

Saturday, Oct. 28

9:30 p.m. | Free to attend

The Goat's Beard

103 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne, PA

(484) 584-4979



The Twisted Tail is hosting its annual Haunted Carnival Halloween Party on Friday, Oct. 27. At the party, there will be a costume contest (prizes for scariest and most creative), live music by Mikey Junior Band, fire breathers, fortune tellers and drink specials.

The Twisted Tail is also hosting a Dad’s Hat Haunted Happy Hour on Monday, Oct. 30 from 6-10 p.m. At happy hour, enjoy $5 Dad’s Hat cocktails and appetizers.

Friday, Oct. 27

Beginning at 9 p.m. | Free to attend

The Twisted Tail

509 S. Second St.

(215) 558-2471



Xfinity Live! will throw a Halloween dance party on Friday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 28. There will be costume contests with more than $2,500 in cash and prizes, so dress to impress.

Plus, the Broad Street Bullies Pub inside Xfinity Live! will have a silent disco on Friday and karaoke on Saturday.

General admission is $10. There's also an option to purchase tickets for both nights for $15 total.

Friday, Oct. 27 through Saturday, Oct. 28

Beginning at 8 p.m. | $10-$15 general admission

Xfinity Live!

1100 Pattison Ave.

(267) 534-4264



Philly nightclub NOTO has a lineup of rappers and DJs scheduled for Halloweekend.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, both Travis Scott and Ant Vibe will be there. On Friday, Gryffin will take the stage. On Saturday, it will be Excel. Vice will DJ on Halloween.

Cost of admission varies by date and entertainment.