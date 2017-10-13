Quirky Halloween events to check out this October

Watching a scary movie or going to a haunted house is a great way to celebrate the Halloween season, but it isn't the only way to get into the holiday spirit.

There are quirky Halloween-themed events happening all over Philly (and places nearby) this October. Check out our list below.

Shane Confectionery in Old City will lead visitors through its shop and kitchens, where they will encounter infamous 19th-century authors, characters and monsters.

Guests will walk away with a bounty of candy, plus new knowledge. It's an immersive theatrical experience that's heavily dosed with history.

Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 20 through Oct. 28

6:30, 7:30 or 8:30 p.m. | $25 per person

Shane Confectionery

110 Market St.



Halloween Benefit Block Party

Saint Benjamin Brewing Co. is throwing a Halloween-themed block party on Saturday, Oct. 21. There will be fall beers, Halloween games, face painting, pumpkin carving and – get this – an adult bouncy house.

The event is free to attend, and both family-friendly and pet-friendly.

Food and beer will be available on a pay-as-you-go basis. All proceeds from the festive gathering will benefit victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.



Saturday, Oct. 21

Noon to 6 p.m. | Free to attend

Saint Benjamin Brewing Co.

1710 N. Fifth St.



The Ghost Tour of Philadelphia hosts nightly candlelight ghost tours, plus it gives exclusive ghost tours of the Powel House, Physick House and the USS Olympia, three historic sites with long-held reputations for being haunted.



Those special tours take place on Fridays and Saturdays in October, as well as the weekdays leading up to Halloween.

The Mutter Museum's popular costume party Mischief at the Mutter will take place for the third year on Friday, Oct. 27.



Attendees can eat, drink and be scary. There's also a VIP experience this year called "Club 13."

Friday, Oct. 27

6:30-11 p.m. | $50 general admission

The Mutter Museum

19 S. 22nd St.

(215) 560-8564

The Spirit of Philadelphia is once again teaming up with WMMR personality Jacky Bam Bam to present the Monster Mash Ball.

The Halloween party aboard the ship features a costume contest with prizes, a buffet, dancing and nighttime views of Philadelphia. There will also be a cash bar for those in need of some "boos."

Boarding begins at 11:30 p.m.



Saturday, Oct. 28

Midnight to 2 a.m. | $39.90 per person

Spirit of Philadelphia

401 S. Columbus Blvd.



The Victoria Freehouse, a British pub in Old City, teamed up with the founder of Clues & Booze to bring Harry Potter fans a unique scavenger hunt on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Saturday, Oct. 28

2-5 p.m. | $25 per person

The Victoria Freehouse

10 S. Front St.

Dinner with Dracula

Enjoy a three-course meal at The Bellevue followed by a private screening of the original 1931 film "Dracula" on Halloween night.

Some of the original notes for "Dracula," the novel, were penned by Bram Stoker on Bellevue Stratford (now Hyatt at The Bellevue) stationary.



The first course will be winter squash risotto, followed by roasted squab and Skull Island prawns (served with celery root puree, black trumpet mushroom, crosne, crushed hazelnut and nueseke bacon in a pinot noir sauce) for the main dish. For dessert, a white chocolate mousse will be served.

During the movie, dinner guests can enjoy complimentary popcorn and homemade caramel corn.

Those in the mood to imbibe should try "The Impaler." The Halloween-themed cocktail is made with candy corn-infused vodka, pineapple juice and a splash of lime. It's garnished with lychee and maraschino cherry juice.

Call (215) 790-1919 to make reservations.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

7-10 p.m.| $65 per person

XIX (Nineteen) Restaurant

(215) 790-1919



Dress in costume and spend Halloween night at the Franklin Institute for a special edition of Science After Hours.

Learn about séances, watch mad scientist experiments and enjoy beer and wine after-hours in the museum. Tickets are $20. Museum members receive a discount.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

7-10 p.m. | $15-$20 per person

Franklin Institute

222 N. 20th St.



On Halloween, those 21-plus can dress up to play laser tag on the 57th floor of One Liberty in Center City.



Tuesday, Oct. 31

5:30-9 p.m. | $30 per person

One Liberty Observation Deck

1650 Market St.

Take a trip to the Poconos for Camelback Resort's Halloween-themed adventures. There are two new rides and a significant expansion to the haunted house attraction "Kartrite’s Kurse."

In the evenings, the resort’s iconic Mountain Coaster turns into "Monster Coaster" and the 1,000-foot dual zip lines become the "Lights Out Zip Line."

During the day, Fall Fest activities take place. Kids can paint pumpkins, play with sand art and do other arts & crafts.

Through Oct. 31

Camelback Resort

Check back for updates, as it gets closer to Halloween and more events are added.