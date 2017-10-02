Harry Potter fans can hunt for horcruxes in Philly

October 02, 2017
Grab the Ron and Hermione to your Harry and get ready to hunt for Voldemort's seven horcruxes this Halloween weekend.
The Victoria Freehouse, a British pub in Old City, teamed up with the founder of Clues & Booze to bring Harry Potter fans this unique scavenger hunt on Saturday, Oct. 28.
Here's how it will work:
During the hunt, the pub will have drink specials so participants can pop in for a drink when horcrux hunting gets hard.
Since the event is near Halloween, go ahead and dress in your wizarding world best for the game.
Tickets, which are $25, are required.
Saturday, Oct. 28
2-5 p.m. | $25 per person
The Victoria Freehouse
10 S. Front St.