Harry Potter fans can hunt for horcruxes in Philly

Grab the Ron and Hermione to your Harry and get ready to hunt for Voldemort's seven horcruxes this Halloween weekend.

The Victoria Freehouse, a British pub in Old City, teamed up with the founder of Clues & Booze to bring Harry Potter fans this unique scavenger hunt on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Here's how it will work:

Check into the pub day-of to get a welcome packet.

Players will have two hours to solve clues and locate the horcruxes in Old City. Players will need to take a picture with each found horcrux. Make it back to The Victoria Freehouse and prove you defeated Voldemort.

During the hunt, the pub will have drink specials so participants can pop in for a drink when horcrux hunting gets hard.

Since the event is near Halloween, go ahead and dress in your wizarding world best for the game.

Tickets, which are $25, are required.

Saturday, Oct. 28

2-5 p.m. | $25 per person

The Victoria Freehouse

10 S. Front St.

