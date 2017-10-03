Halloween Games
Halloween costume party gpointstudio/iStock

Gather a group of friends together to celebrate Halloween.

October 03, 2017

You can play laser tag in a skyscraper on Halloween night

57 stories up, teams of 10 will compete against each other

Halloween Games Philadelphia Center City One Liberty Observation Deck
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Since Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year, most adults will celebrate the holiday the weekend before. 

Over Halloweekend, there will be costume parties, haunted attractions and scary movie marathons, but don't let Oct. 31 become just another day.

On Halloween, those 21-plus can dress up to play laser tag on the 57th floor of One Liberty in Center City.

Get a team together and join in an elimination-style laser tag tournament. Check-in will begin at 5 p.m., with the tournament running from 5:30-9 p.m.

There will also be a DJ, cocktails downstairs and prizes for the winning team, last player standing and the best-dressed.

Tickets are $30 per person. Up to eight tickets can be purchased at one time. Individual registrations will be put into teams of 10.

Call (215) 845-4155 if you have a team of 10 and get $20 off team registration.

Liberty Laser Tag

Tuesday, Oct. 31
5:30-9 p.m. | $30 per person
One Liberty Observation Deck
1650 Market St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

