Food & Drink Bars
091617_OneLiberty_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The view from the One Liberty Observation Deck.

September 18, 2017

One Liberty Observation Deck is bringing back Bar 57 for limited time

Enjoy sweeping views of the city with a cocktail in hand

Food & Drink Bars One Liberty Observation Deck Happy Hour Center City Skyscrapers Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Last year, One Liberty Observation Deck debuted Bar 57, the city's highest bar, on the 57th floor of One Liberty Place for a brief time.

If you didn't get a chance to check it out last year, there's good news. Bar 57 will once again open this fall, on select Thursdays for happy hour from 6-9 p.m.

The 21-plus crowd will be able to take in sweeping views of the city with a cocktail in hand on Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 14.

Each Bar 57 event will feature cocktails made from Federal Distilling’s Stateside Urbancraft Vodka, a local craft distillery based in Kensington, and light fare.

There will also be DJ entertainment. On Sept. 21, DJ Royale will spin tunes.

To attend Bar 57, guests are required to purchase regular admission tickets to One Liberty Observation Deck, which will be discounted during Bar 57 hours. 

Tickets are $14 at the door and $10 in advance online. Purchasing tickets ahead of time is encouraged.

During the fall 2016 launch of Bar 57, tickets sold out, filling the 57th floor to capacity and catering to 275 people each week.

Bar 57

Thursday, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 14
6-9 p.m. | $10-$14 admission
One Liberty Observation Deck
1650 Market St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Study

08182015_BeerWine

Alcohol consumption is rising among all Americans, but most staggering for seniors

Eagles

071717AndyReid

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Chiefs game

Celebrities

01_070617_KevinHart_Carroll.jpg

Kevin Hart on alleged extortion: 'I have a target on my back'

Politics

091717_SmerconishCNN

WATCH: Smerconish chews out Schilling in heated exchange over ESPN's Jemele Hill

Escapes

Limited - Marriott in Venice Italy

$1494 -- Venice, Florence & Rome 6-Night Trip w/Flights

 *
Limited - Iceland Northern Lights Tour

$1149 & up -- Iceland 4-Night Escape w/Northern Lights Tour

 *
Limited - Barbados Beach

$1049 & up -- 4-Star Barbados Getaway: 5-Nights with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.