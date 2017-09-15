Fall Outdoors
Lehigh Valley fall foliage Courtesy of Discover Lehigh Valley/PhillyVoice

Fall foliage at the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor.

September 15, 2017

10 spots to view picturesque fall foliage near Philly

Take in the vivid autumn colors

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Immerse yourself in stunning autumn scenery this fall. Take in the red, orange and yellow falling leaves at parks, trails and arboretums in and around Philadelphia.

We've picked the top 10 spots to spend a fall afternoon, whether that's hiking, cycling, running or heading out for a scenic stroll and picnic.

Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor

A multi-use trail spanning 165 miles, the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor was once a historic transportation route. The pathway is marked with stories about lumberjacks, coal miners and railroaders.

Enjoy the canal paths or challenge yourself on the trails.

Wissahickon Valley Park

NoneMatt Rourke/AP

People walk their dogs along Forbidden Drive amongst autumn foliage in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016.


Wissahickon Valley Park contains 2,042 acres of parkland in Northwest Philadelphia.

Head to Forbidden Drive, the riverside trail, for a scenic walk in the park.

Schuylkill River Trail

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A cyclist rides along the Schuylkill River Trail on a warm autumn day in Philadelphia.


No need to travel outside of Philly to see fall foliage. Take in the red, yellow and orange leaves along the Schuylkill River Trail and enjoy views of Boathouse Row, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Philly skyline.

Morris Arboretum

NonePaul W. Meyer/Morris Arboretum

Fall is a good time to visit the Morris Arboretum.


Enjoy 92 acres filled with colorful trees like maple, black gum, sweet gum, dogwood and oak. There are also sculptures, flowers and other plants inside this arboretum near Chestnut Hill.

Washington Crossing Historic Park

Take a trip to Washington Crossing Historic Park in Bucks County to explore more than 500 acres. 

Make sure to go to Bowman's Hill Tower while there. Visitors will get a stunning view of fall foliage from every direction.

Delaware Canal State Park

NoneJonathan Elderfield/AP

In this Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015, photo, a man runs along the canal path in Delaware Canal State Park at Washington Crossing, Pa. The canal path, the central feature of the Delaware Canal State Park, runs 60 miles parallel to the Delaware River in southeastern Pennsylvania.


Delaware Canal State Park is an 830-acre Pennsylvania state park in Bucks County. It's an ideal place to go for a jog while taking in the scenery.

Valley Forge National Historical Park

NoneMatt Rourke/AP

People walk in view of autumn foliage on Friday, Oct. 30, 2015, at Valley Forge National Historical Park in Valley Forge, Pa.


Valley Forge National Historical Park is the site of a Revolutionary War encampment. Trails connect the key monuments and historic structures within.

Lehigh Gorge State Park

NoneCourtesy of Discover Lehigh Valley/PhillyVoice

The Lehigh River Gorge.


The Lehigh Gorge Trail follows more than 20 miles of abandoned railroad grade along the river, providing opportunities for hiking, bicycling, sightseeing and photography.

Independence Mall

NoneM. Edlow/Visit Philadelphia™

Autumn colors flank Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, the birthplace of the United States of America and one of the World Heritage sites in the country.


Head to Old City for some of the best fall foliage in the city.

Independence Mall includes Old City Hall, Congress Hall, Independence Mall Cafe, the Liberty Bell Center, Independence Visitor Center, Independence Hall,  Free Quaker Meeting House and the National Constitution Center.

The historic landmarks and colorful trees make for great photos.

Tyler Arboretum

This arboretum in Delaware County is one of the oldest in the northeastern United States. There are 17 miles of hiking trails through woodlands, wetlands and meadows inside.

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

