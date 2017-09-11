Food & Drink Wine
September 11, 2017

Head to the suburbs for Italian wine stroll through charming village

Taste 17 Italian wines

Food & Drink Wine Peddler's Village Bucks County Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Italy is known for its wine. Think Tuscany, Piedmont, Veneto. Some of the best wine in the world comes from vineyards in those regions and many others.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, you can indulge in a tasting of 17 Italian wines while strolling through Peddler's Village, a quaint spot with shops and gardens.

It may be located in Bucks County, but with a glass of red in hand, you can pretend you're wandering the cobblestone streets of Rome.

There will be cheese to pair with the wines at each stop on the stroll. 

Tickets for the outdoor event are $44 per person and are offered for three separate sessions: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. or 5 p.m.

Italian Wine Stroll through the Village

Saturday, Sept. 30
11 a.m., 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. | $44 per person
Peddler's Village
2400 Street Road, New Hope, PA 

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

