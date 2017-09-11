Head to the suburbs for Italian wine stroll through charming village

Italy is known for its wine. Think Tuscany, Piedmont, Veneto. Some of the best wine in the world comes from vineyards in those regions and many others.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, you can indulge in a tasting of 17 Italian wines while strolling through Peddler's Village, a quaint spot with shops and gardens.

It may be located in Bucks County, but with a glass of red in hand, you can pretend you're wandering the cobblestone streets of Rome.



There will be cheese to pair with the wines at each stop on the stroll.

Tickets for the outdoor event are $44 per person and are offered for three separate sessions: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. or 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

11 a.m., 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. | $44 per person

Peddler's Village

2400 Street Road, New Hope, PA

