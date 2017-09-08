Festivals Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest crowd Matthias Schrader/AP

People celebrate during the opening ceremony of the 183rd Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, southern Germany, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.

September 08, 2017

Your guide to the biggest Oktoberfest celebrations in Philly

Since 1810, Oktoberfest has been celebrated in Germany in mid-to-late September

Festivals Oktoberfest Philadelphia Restaurants Family-Friendly King of Prussia Center City Bars Street Fairs Graduate Hospital Outdoors Frankford Avenue McGillin's German Beers Fall South Philly Ardmore
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

One of the best things to do in Philly during the fall is join in one (or more) of the city's many Oktoberfest celebrations.

The parties feature German food, music and – of course – beer.

In the roundup below, find more than 15 Oktoberfest celebrations happening in September and October.

McGillin's Oktoberfest 2017

Once again, McGillin's will serve its own Oktoberfest beer. The special brew will be available through Oct. 7, along with a rotating list of German beers and German foods. Plus, there will be pumpkin beers.

On Oct. 7, McGillin's joins the Midtown Village Fall Festival for a final Oktoberfest celebration.

Through Saturday, Oct. 7
Pay-as-you-go
McGillin's Olde Ale House
1310 Drury St.

RELATED: Fall version of StrEAT Food Festival will take place at night | How much of the pumpkin craze is just marketing?

PHLOktoberfest 2017

NoneMatthias Schrader/AP

Cheers to Oktoberfest!


Frankford Hall and its neighbor Fette Sau Philadelphia will team up once again to throw an Oktoberfest block party on Frankford Avenue.

It's a family-friendly celebration with German food, drink and entertainment. The 21-and-older crowd can find Oktoberfest beer under the outdoor tent.

Saturday, Sept. 16
Noon to 10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Outside Frankford Hall
1210 Frankford Ave.

Ninth Annual South Street Oktoberfest

NoneCourtesy of Brauhaus Schmitz/PhillyVoice

A beer tent at the South Street Oktoberfest.


This annual Oktoberfest celebration takes place outside Brauhaus Schmitz, rain or shine.

A large tent will be set up for the purchase of German beers and food. To entertain guests, there will be a Liter Lift Competition, live music, flower crowns and German folk dancers.

A VIP experience is also offered, which includes a buffet and more.

Saturday, Sept. 16
Noon to 8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go or purchase VIP tickets for $115 per person
Outside Brauhaus Schmitz
700 block of South St.

OktoBEARfest

On Saturday, Sept. 16, there will be a German bier festival at the Philadelphia Zoo. Fifty different breweries will pour drinks and attendees will receive unlimited samples.

Many of the animal exhibits will be open, too.

Saturday, Sept. 16
5-8 p.m. | $55 per person
Philadelphia Zoo
3400 W. Girard Ave.

International House Oktoberfest 2017

International House Philadelphia's outdoor event will feature authentic German cuisine like wurstl, brezen, and sauerkraut, plus a sampling of German beers and polka music.

Friday, Sept. 22
6 p.m. | $10-$15 per person
International House Philadelphia
3701 Chestnut St.

Uptoberfest

For the second year, Uptown Beer Garden will throw an Oktoberfest celebration with German imports on tap, a few special American fall brews and lots of German food.

The party is free to attend but VIP tickets are also available for $20. Ticket information will become available on Uptown Beer Garden’s Facebook in early September.

Saturday, Sept. 23
Noon to 8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go or purchase VIP tickets for $20 per person
Uptown Beer Garden
1735 JFK Blvd.

26th Ardmore Oktoberfest

NoneKory Aversa/PhillyVoice

Ardmore hosts its own Oktoberfest.


Head to the Philly suburbs for an Oktoberfest celebration on Sept. 23. Cricket Lane in Ardmore will be transformed into a Bavarian wonderland with German fare, brews and live entertainment.

The festival is free to attend but VIP tickets are also available.

Saturday, Sept. 23
2-8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go or purchase VIP tickets for $50 per person
17 Cricket Ave., Ardmore, PA

Alla Spina Oktoberfest

Alla Spina will celebrate Oktoberfest over three days. On Friday, Sept. 29 there will be a Stein Hoist Competition and five Victory lagers on tap at the restaurant.

The next day, Saturday, Sept. 30, will feature a block party from 1-6 p.m. with music, games, German food specials, beer and family-friendly activities.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, the celebrations will end with German brunch specials from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be dishes like "Bratwurst Breakfast" and "Schnitzel Biscuit." Lagers will also be $2-off.

Friday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 1
Alla Spina
1410 Mt. Vernon St.

Iron Hill Oktoberfest

Beginning on Friday, Sept. 29, Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant will celebrate Oktoberfest with a special menu featuring German-inspired dishes. The Brewery will also release its popular Oktoberfest Lager. 

The beer will be available in 16-oz. cans while supplies last, as well as on draft through Sunday, Oct. 15 at all 12 Iron Hill locations.

Friday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 15
All Iron Hill locations

Sixth Annual Oktoberfest Live!

Xfinity Live!'s party is one of the biggest Oktoberfest celebrations in the city. Attendees can sip on unlimited beer samples. More than 250 craft beers from 125-plus breweries will be available to try.

This year, the beer garden and party area has been expanded to fit more than 15,000 people.

"Plenty of space and no long lines," reads the event description for the sixth annual Oktoberfest Live!

Besides tons of beer, the event also features live music – everything from a DJ to authentic German songs.

Saturday, Sept. 30
2-7 p.m. | $40-$60 per person
Xfinity Live!
1100 Pattison Ave.

23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest 2017

NoneHughe Dillon/Aversa PR

The 23rd Street Armory transforms into a beer hall.


This German Oktoberfest includes four sessions, each able to accommodate 1,500 people. Expect authentic German food, beer and music to match the authentic decorations.

Friday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 8
$35-$85 per person
23rd Street Armory
22 S. 23rd St.

Sixth Annual King of Prussia Beerfest Royale

NoneKarl-Josef Hillenbrand/AP

A woman in traditional Bavarian clothes drinks beer.


Beerfest Royale will feature an outdoor beer garden, food from King of Prussia’s best restaurants and live music.

The festival kicks off with the Donnerstag Happy Hour on Oct. 5. Guests can enjoy unlimited food and drink, a cocktail lounge, a cigar lounge and live music. Tickets start at $65 per person.

Then, on Oct. 7, beer-lovers can drink under tents during two different festival sessions. Tickets start at $40.

Thursday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 7
$40-$85 per person
Outdoors at the King of Prussia Mall
690 W. DeKalb Pike

Fifth Annual Roxtoberfest

Roxborough throws its own family-friendly Oktoberfest each year. The festival features craft beer, food trucks, live entertainment and games.

Watch the recap video from last year's event below.

Saturday, Oct. 7
Noon to 6 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Ridge Ave., between Lyceum and Leverington avenues

Bloktoberfest 2017

This Oktoberfest celebration takes over a few blocks of the Graduate Hospital neighborhood. Attendees can sip on local beer, grab something to eat from an array of food trucks and listen to live music.

Saturday, Oct. 14
Noon to 8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
18th and South streets

OctoberFEAST 2017

Bring the whole family to Peddler's Village in Bucks County to experience German foods like bratwurst. Those 21-and-older can also sip on Oktoberfest brews.

The historic village will host the festival for two days and there will be plenty of family-friendly outdoor activities during the weekend.

Saturday, Oct. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 15
Pay-as-you-go
Peddler's Village
2400 Street Rd., New Hope, PA


Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Art

Raccoon mural

Online fundraiser wants Philly mural of raccoon eating pretzel

Business

09072017_Amazon_Philly_PV_illo

Kenney: Philly would be Prime location for second Amazon HQ

Eagles

090617_Brooks-StandingGuard_AP

Brandon Brooks: The sky is the limit for this Eagles team

Boxing

090517_Mayweather_AP

Insiders: Floyd Mayweather Jr. thought so little of Conor McGregor that he barely trained at all

Escapes

Limited - Iceland Northern Lights Tour

$1149 & up -- Iceland 4-Night Escape w/Northern Lights Tour

 *
Limited - Marriott in Venice Italy

$1494 -- Venice, Florence & Rome 6-Night Trip w/Flights

 *
Limited - Barbados Beach

$1049 & up -- 4-Star Barbados Getaway: 5-Nights with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.