Festivals Food Trucks
StrEAT Food Festival JPG Photography/Manayunk.com

The fall 2017 StrEAT Food Festival will take place at a new time – in the evening.

September 06, 2017

Fall version of StrEAT Food Festival will take place at night

Grab dinner from one of the 50 food trucks or 20 gourmet vendors participating

Festivals Food Trucks Manayunk Family-Friendly Restaurant Week Outdoors Food & Drink Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

For the past few years, Manayunk has hosted both a spring and fall StrEAT Food Festival, where food trucks take over Main Street for a full day. 

This year, the fall version will take place at a new time – on a Thursday evening.

Attendees can stroll through Manayunk as the sun sets and grab dinner from one of the 50 food trucks or 20 gourmet vendors participating, on Thursday, Sept. 14.

“Our StrEAT Food Festivals have been wildly successful over the last five years, but we wanted to change it up this time,” Jane Lipton, executive director of the Manayunk Development Corporation, said.

RELATED: More than 100 restaurants offering dining deals during Center City Restaurant Week | Almost time for the annual Dance on the Falls Bridge | Explore every corner of Wissahickon Valley Park through this fall fitness challenge

Expect to see food trucks like The Chilly Banana, Surf and Turf Truck, Sweet Box (Doughlicious), The Tot Cart, Undrgrnd Donuts, Humpty's Dumplings, The Flying Pie Guy, Kono Pizza and more.

Food & drink can also be purchased from the restaurants and bars that line Main Street, which will have specials.

And, since the festival aims to highlight apples, there will be a farm stand with fresh produce.

As for entertainment, there will be live music at Shurs Lane, Cotton Street and Green Lane throughout the evening.

The next day, Friday, Sept. 15, Manayunk Restaurant Week will begin and run through Thursday, Sept. 28. Restaurants will offer three-course meals for $15, $25 or $35 per person.

Fall StrEAT Food Festival 2017

Thursday, Sept. 14
5-10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Main St., Manayunk

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Videos

Nydia Han Facebook video

6ABC reporter responds to driver who allegedly yelled at her, 'This is America'

Eagles

090517MalcolmJenkins

Maybe the Eagles' secondary won't completely suck this season

Nursing Homes

09052017_DresherHill_mousetrap

Veteran's family: Suburban nursing home has 'gross' mice problem

Investigation

090517_Woundedogs

Reward offered after dogs left scarred, emaciated at Upper Darby park

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.