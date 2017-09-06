Fall version of StrEAT Food Festival will take place at night

For the past few years, Manayunk has hosted both a spring and fall StrEAT Food Festival, where food trucks take over Main Street for a full day.

This year, the fall version will take place at a new time – on a Thursday evening.

Attendees can stroll through Manayunk as the sun sets and grab dinner from one of the 50 food trucks or 20 gourmet vendors participating, on Thursday, Sept. 14.

“Our StrEAT Food Festivals have been wildly successful over the last five years, but we wanted to change it up this time,” Jane Lipton, executive director of the Manayunk Development Corporation, said.



Expect to see food trucks like The Chilly Banana, Surf and Turf Truck, Sweet Box (Doughlicious), The Tot Cart, Undrgrnd Donuts, Humpty's Dumplings, The Flying Pie Guy, Kono Pizza and more.

Food & drink can also be purchased from the restaurants and bars that line Main Street, which will have specials.

And, since the festival aims to highlight apples, there will be a farm stand with fresh produce.

As for entertainment, there will be live music at Shurs Lane, Cotton Street and Green Lane throughout the evening.

The next day, Friday, Sept. 15, Manayunk Restaurant Week will begin and run through Thursday, Sept. 28. Restaurants will offer three-course meals for $15, $25 or $35 per person.

Thursday, Sept. 14

5-10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Main St., Manayunk



