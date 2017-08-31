Fundraisers Dancing
091015_DanceDJ_Istock File/iStock

Summer may be ending, but your weekend can still be hot.

August 31, 2017

Almost time for the annual Dance on the Falls Bridge

Spend an evening under the stars with live entertainment and an open bar

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The annual Dance on the Falls Bridge fundraiser will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16, this year. The bridge will be closed to traffic from 7-11 p.m. so attendees can dance the night away.

General admission tickets for the popular event are $85 per person and include all beer, wine and entertainment. Upgrade to a $110 ticket to also receive access to the new Maker's Mark Handcrafted Lounge with speciality cocktails, or buy the $125 VIP ticket to get everything plus early entry.

The open bars will be scattered along the bridge and there will be a Wissahickon Brewery beer garden. The layout is new this year.

As for food, there will be gourmet food trucks on-site selling sweet and savory dishes to those who work up an appetite dancing. 

All attendees must enter by foot from 4300 Kelly Drive. Those getting a ride to the event should get dropped off at 3740 Calumet St.

Dance on the Falls Bridge is a fundraiser for the East Falls Development Corporation, a nonprofit dedicated to community-based, economic development in East Falls.

2017 Dance on the Falls Bridge

Saturday, Sept. 16
7-11 p.m. | $85-$125 per person
Falls Bridge
Enter by foot at 4300 Kelly Dr.
Drop off point is 3740 Calumet St.

Sinead Cummings

Sinead Cummings

