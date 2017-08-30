Food & Drink Oktoberfest
OktoBEARfest is a new drinking event at the zoo and is similar to the popular Summer Ale Fest.

August 30, 2017

Philadelphia Zoo to host OktoBEARfest

It's a new event

A new event is coming to Philly. On Saturday, Sept. 16, there will be a German bier festival at the Philadelphia Zoo. 

At OktoBEARfest, attendees will receive souvenir cups to sample as many beers and ciders as they please. Fifty different breweries, like Yards, Highway Manor, Dock Street, Southern Tier and Victory, will be pouring drinks.

Unlimited beer samples are included in the $55 ticket price, along with after-hours admission to the zoo, all entertainment and a complimentary shuttle service to and from the corner of JFK Boulevard and 30th Street Station.

Entertainment includes a live band, DJs, yard games, trivia games and animal and keeper meet and greets. Many of the animal exhibits will be open, too.

To pair with the Oktoberfest brews, there will be more than 10 food trucks on-site offering pay-as-you-go selections. The Cow and the Curd, Waffles & Wedges, Lil' Pop Shop, Nick's Roast Beef and Hai Street Kitchen are a few of the expected vendors.

OktoBEARfest will take place rain or shine, from 5-8 p.m.

OktoBEARfest

Saturday, Sept. 16
5-8 p.m. | $55 per person
Philadelphia Zoo
3400 W. Girard Ave.

