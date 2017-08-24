Over 15 bars participating in Rittenhouse Craft Beer & Restaurant Stroll

On Saturday, Sept. 9, make plans to hop from bar to bar in Rittenhouse during the neighborhood's Craft Beer & Restaurant Stroll.

During the event, which runs from noon to 6 p.m., enjoy two craft beer samples at each participating location. All samples are included in the ticket price – which is pretty cheap.

Tickets are $15 per person, or get a group of eight or more together and purchase in bulk for $10 per person.



If you like one of the beer samples, you can spend $3 to re-fill your keepsake mug. Beers from breweries like Yards, Dogfish Head, Neshaminy Creek and Southern Tier will be available during the stroll.

There will be discounted food specials at most stops on the crawl, too.

Below are the participating bars.

• 1518 Bar & Grill

• Black Sheep Pub

• Bonner's Irish Pub

• Boxers PHL

• Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse

• CODA

• Drinker's Pub

• Fox & Hound

• Ladder 15

• Lucky Strike

• Oh! Shea's Pub

• Oscar's Tavern

• Raven Lounge

• Smiths

• SPiN Philadelphia

• Tavern on Broad

Attendees can begin day-drinking at any of the bars. Choose your starting point when purchasing tickets.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Noon to 6 p.m. | $15 per person

Rittenhouse