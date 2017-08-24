Food & Drink Beers
Craft Beer Maksymowicz /iStock

The craft beer industry keeps growing – which means more beers to try at craft beer festivals!

August 24, 2017

Over 15 bars participating in Rittenhouse Craft Beer & Restaurant Stroll

Day-drinkers get two beer samples at each stop

Food & Drink Beers Rittenhouse Craft Beer Bar Crawl Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

On Saturday, Sept. 9, make plans to hop from bar to bar in Rittenhouse during the neighborhood's Craft Beer & Restaurant Stroll.

During the event, which runs from noon to 6 p.m., enjoy two craft beer samples at each participating location. All samples are included in the ticket price – which is pretty cheap.

Tickets are $15 per person, or get a group of eight or more together and purchase in bulk for $10 per person.

If you like one of the beer samples, you can spend $3 to re-fill your keepsake mug. Beers from breweries like Yards, Dogfish Head, Neshaminy Creek and Southern Tier will be available during the stroll.

There will be discounted food specials at most stops on the crawl, too.

Below are the participating bars.

RELATED: Rosé in your PB&J?Attend a seafood festival at the Shore before summer ends | Get tipsy and "disturbingly informed" at the Mutter Museum

• 1518 Bar & Grill
• Black Sheep Pub
• Bonner's Irish Pub
• Boxers PHL
• Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse
• CODA
• Drinker's Pub
• Fox & Hound
• Ladder 15
• Lucky Strike
• Oh! Shea's Pub
• Oscar's Tavern
• Raven Lounge
• Smiths
• SPiN Philadelphia
• Tavern on Broad

Attendees can begin day-drinking at any of the bars. Choose your starting point when purchasing tickets.

Rittenhouse Craft Beer & Restaurant Stroll

Saturday, Sept. 9
Noon to 6 p.m. | $15 per person
Rittenhouse

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Media

CSN Philly logo

CSN Philly gets a name change

Creato Case

02_052517_Creato_Carroll.jpg

DJ Creato admits he killed son Brendan, takes manslaughter plea deal

Phillies

082217b_JP_CRAWFORD_PHILS

Red-hot Phillies prospect J.P. Crawford admits Baseball America criticism 'lit a fire' under him

Diets

French Toast

Splurging on an extravagant breakfast can have its weight-loss perks, study suggests

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.