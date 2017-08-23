Rosé in your PB&J?

Regular ol' jelly is so five minutes ago. Rosé, merlot and pinot grigio-infused jellies are going to be your new go-to's.

Drunk Jelly's line upgrades cheese and charcuterie boards, PB&Js or breakfast.

Don't worry about boozing so early in the morning. The jelly won't actually give you a buzz. Similar to those ultra popular rosé gummy bears of 2016, it's non-alcoholic.

Still, any excuse to add wine (flavor) to our day, right?



Drunk Jelly comes in seven flavors: rosé, cabernet sauvignon, merlot, pinot noir, moscato, pinot grigio and chardonnay. Individual jars range from $6-$9.



