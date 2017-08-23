Food & Drink Wine
PB&J joebelanger/iStock

You can now make the classic PB&J an adult sandwich with wine-infused jelly.

August 23, 2017

Rosé in your PB&J?

In the wise words of Destiny's Child, 'I don't think you're ready for this jelly'

Food & Drink Wine Philadelphia Instagram Jelly
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Regular ol' jelly is so five minutes ago. Rosé, merlot and pinot grigio-infused jellies are going to be your new go-to's.

Drunk Jelly's line upgrades cheese and charcuterie boards, PB&Js or breakfast.

Don't worry about boozing so early in the morning. The jelly won't actually give you a buzz. Similar to those ultra popular rosé gummy bears of 2016, it's non-alcoholic.

Still, any excuse to add wine (flavor) to our day, right?

RELATED: Copper mugs could kill you, so you can now get Moscow Mules in cans | Inexpensive date idea – pack a picnic for Opera on the Mall

Drunk Jelly comes in seven flavors: rosé, cabernet sauvignon, merlot, pinot noir, moscato, pinot grigio and chardonnay. Individual jars range from $6-$9.


Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

082217b_JP_CRAWFORD_PHILS

Red-hot Phillies prospect J.P. Crawford admits Baseball America criticism 'lit a fire' under him

Drinking

moscow mule

Copper mugs could kill you, so you can now get Moscow Mules in cans

People

AP_17235088202027.jpg

Trump backs 'poor' Jeffrey Lord, fired from CNN for using Nazi slogan

Business

weather

Do we spend more money when weather's bad?

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.