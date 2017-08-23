Inexpensive date idea: pack a picnic for Opera on the Mall

Dinner and a movie is a go-to date for many couples. Upgrade the experience – without splurging – by packing a picnic and enjoying Mozart's screwball comedy "The Marriage of Figaro."

The opera will be broadcast at Independence Mall on Saturday, Sept. 23, for free.

While attending Opera on the Mall won't cost any money, tickets are still necessary. They will become available Thursday, Aug. 23, at noon.



This year's Opera on the Mall is the closing party for Opera Philadelphia's O17, a new 12-day festival.

Over the 12 days, there will be 31 performances and three world premiere productions.

Saturday, Sept. 23

7 p.m. | Free with registration

Independence Mall

599 Market St.

