Each year Opera Philadelphia invites the city to a free live performance broadcast at Independence National Historic Park.

August 23, 2017

Inexpensive date idea: pack a picnic for Opera on the Mall

Enjoy one of Mozart's screwball comedies

Dinner and a movie is a go-to date for many couples. Upgrade the experience – without splurging – by packing a picnic and enjoying Mozart's screwball comedy "The Marriage of Figaro."

The opera will be broadcast at Independence Mall on Saturday, Sept. 23, for free.

While attending Opera on the Mall won't cost any money, tickets are still necessary. They will become available Thursday, Aug. 23, at noon.

RELATED: 5 best places to relax outdoors in Philly

This year's Opera on the Mall is the closing party for Opera Philadelphia's O17a new 12-day festival.

Over the 12 days, there will be 31 performances and three world premiere productions.

Opera on the Mall 2017: "The Marriage of Figaro"

Saturday, Sept. 23
7 p.m. | Free with registration
Independence Mall
599 Market St.

