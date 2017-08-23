Get tipsy and 'disturbingly informed' at the Mutter Museum

The Mutter Museum occasionally turns its Benjamin Rush Medicinal Plant Garden into a pop-up beer (and sangria) garden.

To mark the hot days of summer 2017 ending, the 21-and-older crowd is invited to the museum's outdoor space on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The after-hours garden party will feature beers and concoctions from Quaker City Mercantile, which can be purchased from cash bars. Light snacks, like popcorn, pretzels and candy, will be provided.

Tickets to the event are $12 and include access to explore the Mutter Museum, which aims to make visitors "disturbingly informed" on medical oddities.

So switch up your usual Thirsty Thursday plans. Go, get tipsy and stare at weird things in jars.

Thursday, Aug. 31

6-10 p.m. | $12 general admission

Mutter Museum's Benjamin Rush Medicinal Plant Garden

19 S. 22nd St.

(215) 560-8564

