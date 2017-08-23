Food & Drink Beer Gardens
Mutter Museum beer garden Sinead Cummings/PhillyVoice

The beer garden at the Mutter Museum.

August 23, 2017

Get tipsy and 'disturbingly informed' at the Mutter Museum

The 21-and-older crowd is invited to a pop-up beer garden

Food & Drink Beer Gardens Philadelphia Mutter Museum
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The Mutter Museum occasionally turns its Benjamin Rush Medicinal Plant Garden into a pop-up beer (and sangria) garden. 

To mark the hot days of summer 2017 ending, the 21-and-older crowd is invited to the museum's outdoor space on Thursday, Aug. 31.

RELATED: Attend a seafood festival at the Shore before summer ends | New art exhibit "Connective Tissue" opens at Mutter Museum

The after-hours garden party will feature beers and concoctions from Quaker City Mercantile, which can be purchased from cash bars. Light snacks, like popcorn, pretzels and candy, will be provided.

Tickets to the event are $12 and include access to explore the Mutter Museum, which aims to make visitors "disturbingly informed" on medical oddities.

So switch up your usual Thirsty Thursday plans. Go, get tipsy and stare at weird things in jars.

Mutter Museum End of Summer Beer Garden

Thursday, Aug. 31
6-10 p.m. | $12 general admission
Mutter Museum's Benjamin Rush Medicinal Plant Garden
19 S. 22nd St.
 (215) 560-8564

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

082117_Phillies_Kingery

Phillies Prospect Power Rankings, sixth edition

Development

04_072017_Stock_Carroll.jpg

Report: Point Breeze, Fairmount among Philly neighborhoods seeing the most progress

Eclipses

01-082117_Eclipse_Carroll-2.jpg

In Philadelphia region, solar eclipse becomes teachable moment as millions look skyward

Solar Eclipse

Donald Trump Solar Eclipse

He did it

Escapes

Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.