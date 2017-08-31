Fitness Trails
Natural landscapes provide a quiet refuge just minutes from Center City, Philadelphia.

August 31, 2017

Explore every corner of Wissahickon Valley Park through this fall fitness challenge

Bike, run, hike or go by horseback

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The Friends of the Wissahickon's second All Trails Challenge, which benefits the park, will begin Thursday, Sept. 7. 

The challenge is to explore all 50 miles of trail in the park by Tuesday, Nov. 28. You can do it by biking, hiking, running or on horseback – and you'll see plenty of picturesque fall foliage while you're out there.

To participate, register and create a support page. Raise (or give) a minimum of $50 and you'll be eligible to compete for prizes based on miles completed. One big prize is a five-day, four-night stay at an all-inclusive resort in Punta Cana, plus airfare.

Kicking off the challenge on Sept. 7, there will be a party at Wissahickon Brewing Company (3705 W. School House Lane) from 6-7:30 p.m. RSVP to attend.

Last year, more than 270 people participated in the challenge, raising $25,000 for the park. Find more information on the 2017 All Trails Challenge here.

Sinead Cummings

