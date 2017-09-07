Barclay Prime to host intimate wine dinner

In the mood for a juicy steak and a hearty pour of fine red wine?

Barclay Prime will host an intimate dinner on Wednesday, Sept. 13, that will highlight wines from Justin Vineyard & Winery.

The California vintner was recently named "American Winery of the Year."

Attendees will enjoy four courses and four wines, while learning from a master sommelier.

See the full menu, which features duck, filet and chocolate, below.

Reservations are required. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. At 6 p.m., a cocktail reception will precede the dinner.

The Justin Vineyards & Winery Dinner is $175 per person.

