Barclay Prime to host intimate wine dinner

September 07, 2017
In the mood for a juicy steak and a hearty pour of fine red wine?
Barclay Prime will host an intimate dinner on Wednesday, Sept. 13, that will highlight wines from Justin Vineyard & Winery.
The California vintner was recently named "American Winery of the Year."
Attendees will enjoy four courses and four wines, while learning from a master sommelier.
See the full menu, which features duck, filet and chocolate, below.
Reservations are required. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. At 6 p.m., a cocktail reception will precede the dinner.
The Justin Vineyards & Winery Dinner is $175 per person.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
6 p.m. | $175 per person
Barclay Prime
237 S. 18th St.
(215) 732-7560