You had me at merlot.

September 07, 2017

Barclay Prime to host intimate wine dinner

In the mood for a juicy steak and red wine?

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

In the mood for a juicy steak and a hearty pour of fine red wine? 

Barclay Prime will host an intimate dinner on Wednesday, Sept. 13, that will highlight wines from Justin Vineyard & Winery.

The California vintner was recently named "American Winery of the Year."

Attendees will enjoy four courses and four wines, while learning from a master sommelier.

See the full menu, which features duck, filet and chocolate, below.

Reservations are required. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. At 6 p.m., a cocktail reception will precede the dinner.

The Justin Vineyards & Winery Dinner is $175 per person.

Justin Vineyard & Winery Dinner

Wednesday, Sept. 13
6 p.m. | $175 per person
Barclay Prime
237 S. 18th St.
(215) 732-7560

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

