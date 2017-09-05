Let 19 East Passyunk Avenue chefs do the cooking

For the second year, East Passyunk Avenue chefs will gather at Bok Bar for a culinary event with a spectacular view. "Up on the Roof" will take place Monday, Sept. 18, around sunset, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Those who love good food can dine on hors d'oeuvres created by the 19 culinary masters. The chefs will be serving either favorites from their popular restaurants or new creations made exclusively for the event.

We can't tell you what every dish will be, but we can fill you in on which restaurants will be represented. Check out the full list below.

• Barcelona

• Bing Bing Dim Sum

• Cantina los Caballitos

• Capogiro

• Chhaya

• Fond

• Izumi

• Laurel

• Mamma Maria Ristorante

• Noir

• Noord

• Paradiso

• Perla

• P'unk Burger

• Plenty

• Sate Kampar

• Townsend

• Vanilya Bakery

• Will BYOB

Tickets, which include all hors d'oeuvres, are $40 per person. Those trying to turn up on a Monday can purchase cocktails, wine and beer from a cash bar.

The event will also feature a raffle with items from East Passyunk Avenue shops and a DJ.

Only those 21-plus will be allowed to attend.