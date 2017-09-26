Count down to Halloween with these free outdoor movie screenings

The Schmidt's Commons in Northern Liberties is bringing back its Halloween-themed movie nights series.

Through October, leading up to the holiday, there will be free screenings in the courtyard. Attendees should bring chairs or blankets to enjoy the movies.

The picks range from campy to chilling.

Thursday, Oct. 5, at 8 p.m. - "Get Out"

Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. - "The Addams Family"

Thursday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. - "Sleepaway Camp"

Saturday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. - "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown"

Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. - "The Craft"

Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. - "Halloweentown"

Monday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. "The Babadook"

Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. "Beetlejuice"

Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. "Insidious"

Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. "Bram Stoker's Dracula"

Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. "Rocky Horror Picture Show"

Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. "Hocus Pocus"

Sunday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. "The Final Girls"

Monday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. "Paranormal Activity"

Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. "Halloween"

1001 N. Second St.

