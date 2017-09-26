Movies Screenings
Hocus Pocus "Hocus Pocus"/Disney

After three centuries, three witch sisters are resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts on Halloween night, and it is up to two teenagers, a young girl and an immortal cat to put an end to their reign of terror once and for all.

September 26, 2017

Count down to Halloween with these free outdoor movie screenings

Picks range from campy to chilling

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The Schmidt's Commons in Northern Liberties is bringing back its Halloween-themed movie nights series. 

Through October, leading up to the holiday, there will be free screenings in the courtyard. Attendees should bring chairs or blankets to enjoy the movies.

The picks range from campy to chilling.

Thursday, Oct. 5, at 8 p.m. - "Get Out"
Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. - "The Addams Family"
Thursday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. - "Sleepaway Camp"
Saturday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. - "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown"
Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. - "The Craft"
Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. - "Halloweentown"
Monday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. "The Babadook"
Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. "Beetlejuice"
Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. "Insidious"
Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. "Bram Stoker's Dracula"
Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. "Rocky Horror Picture Show"
Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. "Hocus Pocus"
Sunday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. "The Final Girls"
Monday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. "Paranormal Activity"
Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. "Halloween"

Halloween-Themed Movie Nights

Various dates in October
The Schmidt's Commons
1001 N. Second St.

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

