September 22, 2017

Check out 5,000 hand-carved jack-o'-lanterns in Fairmount Park this fall

There will be dinosaurs made from jack-o'-lanterns

By Sinead Cummings
All ages are invited to check out 5,000 hand-carved jack-o'-lanterns this fall in West Fairmount Park. 

"The Glow: A Jack O'Lantern Experience" will illuminate a 1/3-mile-long stretch near the Mann Center on Thursdays through Sundays, beginning Oct. 6 and leading up to Halloween.

On the trail, visitors will encounter larger-than-life structures, incredibly detailed carvings and a few live pumpkin carving demonstrations.

Special exhibits include "Prehistoric Park," where jack-o'-lantern dinosaurs stand up to 16 feet tall, and "Captain Jack," where pumpkin pirates stand aboard a 30-foot-long pirate ship. Look for the pumpkin graveyard, too, where there will be black cats, ghosts and gravestones.

While "The Glow" has a Halloween feel, the family-friendly attraction is not meant to be scary.

Tickets start at $16 and are sold in 30-minute intervals. It typically takes 30-45 minutes to walk through the trail. Parking is free.

"The Glow: A Jack O'Lantern Experience"

Thursdays through Sundays from Oct. 6 through Oct. 29
West Fairmount Park
Avenue of the Republic and States Drive

Sinead Cummings

