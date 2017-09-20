A fall foliage train ride is a unique way to see the season's colors

Hop aboard the New Hope & Ivyland Railroad this autumn to view fall foliage in the woods of Bucks County from the comfort of an antique train car.



Take in the colorful landscape during the 20-mile round-trip Fall Foliage Excursion, offered Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 30 through Oct. 29.



As the railway makes its way through the hills and valleys, it passes streams, scenic farmland, historic buildings and bridges.

Choose to depart from the New Hope Station (9:35 a.m., 12:10 p.m. or 2:10 p.m.) or from the Wycombe Station (10:45 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.).

Coach-class seating features vintage heated passenger cars built between 1913-1935. The bench-style seats are padded with high backs and are ideal for seating families or large groups.



Adult tickets are $48.95, children's tickets (ages 3-11) are $46.95 and tickets for infants are $9.95. Photo packages, beverages and light snacks are also available for an extra fee.



Rides are two hours, 15 minutes.