Games Quizzo
Hocus Pocus "Hocus Pocus"/Walt Disney Studios

"Hocus Pocus" debuted in 1993 and has become a Halloween classic.

September 25, 2017

Know everything there is to know about 'Hocus Pocus'?

Test your movie knowledge at Throwback Thursday Quizzo

Games Quizzo Philadelphia Prince Theater Center City Beers Screenings Halloween Movies
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

How much do you know about Thackery Binx, the Sanderson sisters and Salem, Massachusetts? On Oct. 5, put your "Hocus Pocus" knowledge to the test. Update: The original event is sold out but an additional date for "Hocus Pocus" Quizzo has been added. Spots are open for Friday, Oct. 6.

On the first Thursday of each month, the Philadelphia Film Society hosts Throwback Thursday Quizzo at the Prince Theater.

The night begins by quizzing attendees on a popular movie from the past. After Quizzo ends, the movie is screened while judges tally scores. At the end, winners are given prizes.

'90s babies grew up watching "Hocus Pocus" every Halloween season, so there's sure to be some stiff competition between mega fans.

Plus, the movie is having a moment, with "Hocus Pocus"-themed bath products and a Sanderson sisters costume and home goods line debuting this year.

It seems everyone is realizing the movie is much more than "just a bunch of hocus-pocus."

Tickets for the event are $13 per person. Only those 21-plus will be allowed to attend. Drinks will be available for purchase.

Throwback Quizzo: "Hocus Pocus"

Thursday, Oct. 5
8 p.m. | $13 per person
The Prince Theater
1412 Chestnut St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Exclusive

092617_DavidCreatoSr_Shelly-2.jpg

Father: DJ Creato took deal to end murder case, not because he killed his son

Phillies

093016.Phils.Mackanin

Breaking: Pete Mackanin is out as Phillies manager (but will stick with organization in 2018, too)

Food & Drink

whole foods sandwiches

Five of Philly's must-have, non-cheesesteak sandwiches

Restaurants

Mad Mex University City.

Popular West Philly Mexican restaurant closes for good

Escapes

Limited - Dublin Ireland

$3799 -- 12 Nights in Ireland: Luxury Escorted Tour w/Air
Limited - New Zealand

$2920 & up -- New Zealand: Caving, Rafting & Hiking Trip

 *
Limited - Morocco

$1599 -- Small-Group Tour of Morocco: 13 Nights w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.