Know everything there is to know about 'Hocus Pocus'?

How much do you know about Thackery Binx, the Sanderson sisters and Salem, Massachusetts? On Oct. 5, put your "Hocus Pocus" knowledge to the test. Update: The original event is sold out but an additional date for "Hocus Pocus" Quizzo has been added. Spots are open for Friday, Oct. 6.



On the first Thursday of each month, the Philadelphia Film Society hosts Throwback Thursday Quizzo at the Prince Theater.

The night begins by quizzing attendees on a popular movie from the past. After Quizzo ends, the movie is screened while judges tally scores. At the end, winners are given prizes.

'90s babies grew up watching "Hocus Pocus" every Halloween season, so there's sure to be some stiff competition between mega fans.

Plus, the movie is having a moment, with "Hocus Pocus"-themed bath products and a Sanderson sisters costume and home goods line debuting this year.

It seems everyone is realizing the movie is much more than "just a bunch of hocus-pocus."

Tickets for the event are $13 per person. Only those 21-plus will be allowed to attend. Drinks will be available for purchase.