Food & Drink Restaurants
Dining Under the Stars in Media M. Fischetti/Visit Philadelphia™

Enjoy international eats from Media’s best restaurants.

October 24, 2017

Media in Delaware County hosting fall Restaurant Week

Restaurants will offer prix-fixe menus for $25, $35 or $45 per person

Food & Drink Restaurants Media Delaware County Suburbs Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

A Philly suburb will host its own Restaurant Week this fall. From Nov. 5-10, Media restaurants around State Street will offer prix-fixe menus for $25, $35 or $45 per person.

Fifteen restaurants are participating. Azie, Fellini Café, Lotus Farm to Table and Sterling Pig are a few popular options.

RELATED: Wine garden opens at King of Prussia Mall | Kids can run Spooky Sprint, while parents race in Monster Mash Dash

Reservations are encouraged. For those who plan on driving, there's free parking after 5 p.m. along State Street.

The Delaware County neighborhood also hosts Restaurant Week in the spring.

Media Restaurant Week Fall 2017

Sunday, Nov. 5 through Friday, Nov. 10
$25, $35 or $45 per person
State Street, Media, PA

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Development

SEPTA King of Prussia

Here's what the extended King of Prussia SEPTA rail would look like

Eagles

102017RasulDouglas

A look at the Eagles' 2017 draft picks' progression through six games

Food

Cheesesteak

'Monday Night Football' teaches fans how not to make a Philly cheesesteak

Halloween

Halloween costume party

Quirky Halloween events to check out this October

Escapes

Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Montego Bay Jamaica

$959 & up -- Montego Bay: 5-Night All-Incl. Getaway w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.