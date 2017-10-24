Media in Delaware County hosting fall Restaurant Week

A Philly suburb will host its own Restaurant Week this fall. From Nov. 5-10, Media restaurants around State Street will offer prix-fixe menus for $25, $35 or $45 per person.

Fifteen restaurants are participating. Azie, Fellini Café, Lotus Farm to Table and Sterling Pig are a few popular options.

Reservations are encouraged. For those who plan on driving, there's free parking after 5 p.m. along State Street.

The Delaware County neighborhood also hosts Restaurant Week in the spring.

Sunday, Nov. 5 through Friday, Nov. 10

$25, $35 or $45 per person

State Street, Media, PA