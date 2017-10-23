Family-Friendly Races
Dress up to celebrate Halloween.

October 23, 2017

Kids can run Spooky Sprint, while parents race in Monster Mash Dash

Costumes are encouraged for both Halloween-themed runs

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Families can celebrate Halloween early by participating in fun fitness events together on Sunday, Oct. 29, at Anson B. Nixon Park in Kennett Square.

Registration is open through Oct. 27 for the Spooky Sprint and the Monster Mash 5K Dash or the 5K Walk.

During the Spooky Sprint at 9 a.m., kids are invited to dress in costume and race from treat to treat on an easy course. They'll want to bring a bag on the run to store their Halloween goodies.

Adults and older children can participate in either the Monster Mash 5K Dash or the 5K Walk, which will take place after the kids fun run. For these events, participants are also invited to dress in their Halloween best.

Monster Mash 5K Dash/Walk and Kids Spooky Sprint

Sunday, Oct. 29
9 a.m. | $10-$25 per person
Anson B. Nixon Park
North Walnut Road, Kennett Square, PA

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

