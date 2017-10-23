Kids can run Spooky Sprint, while parents race in Monster Mash Dash

Families can celebrate Halloween early by participating in fun fitness events together on Sunday, Oct. 29, at Anson B. Nixon Park in Kennett Square.

Registration is open through Oct. 27 for the Spooky Sprint and the Monster Mash 5K Dash or the 5K Walk.

During the Spooky Sprint at 9 a.m., kids are invited to dress in costume and race from treat to treat on an easy course. They'll want to bring a bag on the run to store their Halloween goodies.

Adults and older children can participate in either the Monster Mash 5K Dash or the 5K Walk, which will take place after the kids fun run. For these events, participants are also invited to dress in their Halloween best.

Sunday, Oct. 29

9 a.m. | $10-$25 per person

Anson B. Nixon Park

North Walnut Road, Kennett Square, PA