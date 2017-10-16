Fitness Races
Running at night galindr/iStock

October 16, 2017

Kick off Halloweekend with 5K through cemetery

Runners are invited to dress in costume

Bala Cynwyd Halloween
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Kick off Halloweekend with a fun fitness event. On Thursday, Oct. 26, runners can race through West Laurel Hill Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd as the sun sets.

There will be a kids fun run, followed by a timed 5K. All runners are invited to dress in their best Halloween costumes.

RELATED: The haunted attractions you need to visit this Halloween season | Quirky Halloween events to check out this October

After crossing the finish line, runners can head into West Laurel Hill’s conservatory for a post-race celebration. There will be beer samples from Victory Brewing, light bites from Bourbon Blue, snacks from Kind and Philly Pretzel Factory and pie samples from MANNA.

Prizes will be awarded for top male and female runners in the 5K, as well as best costume. There will also be games and giveaways.

The annual Halloween-themed run benefits MANNA (Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance), a nonprofit organization that cooks and delivers nutritional and medically appropriate meals to those in the Philadelphia region who are battling life-threatening illnesses. 

This year, West Laurel Hill will match each race registration, dollar for dollar, to donate to MANNA. Registration is $35 and includes a T-shirt. Kids can register for the fun run for $10.

Run4URLife 5K

Thursday, Oct. 26
6:30 p.m. | $35 per person
West Laurel Hill Cemetery
215 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

