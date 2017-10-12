Hike a nature trail illuminated by jack-o'-lanterns

On the Thursday before Halloween, get outdoors for a nighttime hike illuminated by jack-o'-lanterns in the suburbs.

Havertown College Arboretum is hosting the ticketed event on Oct. 26 from 7-10 p.m.

Attendees can walk the 2.2-mile Nature Trail, check out the hand-carved pumpkins and then vote on favorites.

Pumpkins will be judged in three categories: "Most Unique," "Most Artistic" and "Funniest."



After the Halloween-themed hike, head into the Skate House for hot chocolate, s'mores and hot cider.

Tickets for the family-friendly fitness event are $8 for adults and $3 for children. Haverford College students and members of the arboretum can attend for free.

Thursday, Oct. 26

7-10 p.m. | $3-$8 per person

Haverford College Arboretum

Duck Pond Lane, Haverford, PA

