Family-Friendly Hiking
Jack-o'-lantern Chepko/iStock

The practice of decorating jack-o’-lanterns originated in Ireland, where large turnips and potatoes served as an early canvas.

October 12, 2017

Hike a nature trail illuminated by jack-o'-lanterns

Afterward, enjoy warm fall treats

Family-Friendly Hiking Philadelphia Pumpkins Haverford Nature Autumn Fitness Fall Outdoors Halloween Haverford College
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

On the Thursday before Halloween, get outdoors for a nighttime hike illuminated by jack-o'-lanterns in the suburbs.

Havertown College Arboretum is hosting the ticketed event on Oct. 26 from 7-10 p.m.

Attendees can walk the 2.2-mile Nature Trail, check out the hand-carved pumpkins and then vote on favorites.

RELATED: Check out 5,000 hand-carved jack-o'-lanterns in Fairmount Park this fall | RiverCity Festival's family-friendly activities include fun run

Pumpkins will be judged in three categories: "Most Unique," "Most Artistic" and "Funniest."

After the Halloween-themed hike, head into the Skate House for hot chocolate, s'mores and hot cider.

Tickets for the family-friendly fitness event are $8 for adults and $3 for children. Haverford College students and members of the arboretum can attend for free.

Night Hike Lit by Jack-O'-Lanterns

Thursday, Oct. 26
7-10 p.m. | $3-$8 per person
Haverford College Arboretum
Duck Pond Lane, Haverford, PA

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

