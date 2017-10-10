RiverCity Festival's family-friendly activities include fun run

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the 10th Annual RiverCity Festival will take place in Fishtown's Penn Treaty Park on the western bank of the Delaware River.

At the event, which is free to attend, there will be live music, food & drink tents, food trucks, vendors to shop from and plenty of family-friendly activities.

One of the festival's all-ages activities is the RiverCity Run, which kicks off the event.

The 2017 course begins and ends at the park and highlights art throughout the neighborhood. Try and spot at least five murals.



The 5K, which is considered a fun run and will not be timed, raises funds to support the Fishtown Neighbors Association. Registration is $15-$25. All participants will receive a souvenir tech T-shirt.

If space is still available, there will be day-of race registration for $20-$30. The RiverCity Run begins at noon.