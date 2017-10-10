Fitness Races
011315_PennTreaty_Carroll Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Penn Treaty Park on the banks of the Delaware River in Fishtown.

October 10, 2017

RiverCity Festival's family-friendly activities include fun run

Try and spot five neighborhood murals along the course

Fitness Races Fishtown Delaware River Waterfront Outdoors Penn Treaty Park Family-Friendly Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the 10th Annual RiverCity Festival will take place in Fishtown's Penn Treaty Park on the western bank of the Delaware River.

At the event, which is free to attend, there will be live music, food & drink tents, food trucks, vendors to shop from and plenty of family-friendly activities

One of the festival's all-ages activities is the RiverCity Run, which kicks off the event.

The 2017 course begins and ends at the park and highlights art throughout the neighborhood. Try and spot at least five murals.

RELATED: PAWS Mutt Strut is a group walk and fall festival for pets and owners

The 5K, which is considered a fun run and will not be timed, raises funds to support the Fishtown Neighbors Association. Registration is $15-$25. All participants will receive a souvenir tech T-shirt. 

If space is still available, there will be day-of race registration for $20-$30. The RiverCity Run begins at noon.

RiverCity Run

Saturday, Oct. 14
Noon | $15-$25 per person
Penn Treaty Park
1301 N. Beach St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Food & Drink

Yards Pale Ale

Check out some of the Philly-area breweries that won big at the Great American Beer Festival

Investigation

100917_HithonCariann

Temple University student fatally shot by police in Miami traffic incident

The Doctor Is Out

02_100517_TDIOClaireAlminde_Carroll.jpg

St. Christopher's nurse and her family make a splash for special needs children

Eagles

100917CarsonWentz

Carson Wentz was outstanding on third down, with gifs and stuff

Escapes

Limited - Fall in Paris travel deals

$995 & up -- Paris 3-Night Christmas Season Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Havana ooh na na Half of my heart is in Havana ooh-na-na

$299 & up -- 4-Day Roundtrip Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.