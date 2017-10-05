Festivals Pets
October 05, 2017

PAWS Mutt Strut is a group walk and fall festival for pets and owners

Will celebrate its 11th year as a fundraiser for animal rescue and adoption efforts in Philly

By Sinead Cummings
The Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society's Mutt Strut will celebrate its 11th year as a fundraiser for animal rescue and adoption efforts in Philly. PAWS is the city's largest no-kill shelter.

The 2017 event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Navy Yard. Pets and their owners are invited to strut their stuff on a scenic walk through the grassy space at 11 a.m., then enjoy the rest of the activities the fall festival offers for both humans and animals.

Registration is $25 and includes a PAWS eco-bag and dog bandana.

If you want to join the Mutt Strut but don't have a pet, consider "renting" a dog from PAWS for $100. You'll make a new friend and maybe want to adopt on the spot.

During the festival portion of the event, there will be a costume and talent contest, agility course, raffles, paw print painting, a photo booth, live music, giveaways and opportunities to talk with vets and trainers.

Food trucks will also be on-site for hungry festivalgoers.

11th Annual PAWS Mutt Strut

Saturday, Oct. 14
11 a.m. | $25 per person
The Navy Yard
4500 S. Broad St.

Sinead Cummings

