Mulled wine/holiday drinks Chalabala/iStock

Grab a cup of mulled wine and join the festivities.

October 20, 2017

Wine garden opens at King of Prussia Mall

Chaddsford Winery selling warm mulled wine at seasonal pop-up

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Attention, King of Prussia Mall shoppers: A new wine garden is opening in the outside space between Macy's and Neiman Marcus.

Beginning today, Oct. 20, Chaddsford Winery will be selling warm mulled wine at the seasonal pop-up, which will be decorated with fire pits, cozy seating and greenery.

Try a mug of Spiced Apple, a tart and sweet blend of pressed local apples, or Holiday Spirit with flavors of cinnamon and clove.

There will also be red and white wines from the local winery that will be available by the glass or bottle and craft beer from Pennsylvania breweries.

On the pop-up's opening day, from 4-9 p.m., visitors can enjoy complimentary bites from Nicoletta Pizzeria. During the opening weekend, the hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The wine garden will close at 6 p.m. on Sunday. 

The King of Prussia Mall wine garden will be open through the holiday season.

Chaddsford Winery, located in Chester County, also hosts a wine garden on Fridays at Collins Park in Center City. It opened in the summer and closes on Friday, Oct. 27.

Chaddsford Winery Wine Garden at King of Prussia Mall

Opening Friday, Oct. 20
Opening at 11 a.m.
King of Prussia Mall
160 N. Gulph Road, King of Prussia, PA

Sinead Cummings

