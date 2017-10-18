Two museums by the Parkway are teaming up to offer special promotion

This fall, two museums by the Benjamin Franklin Parkway are teaming up to offer a special promotion.

The Barnes Foundation and The Franklin Institute want Philly residents and visitors to have an "Art + Science Adventure."

Through Thursday, Nov. 30, any Barnes visitors who purchase general admission or First Friday tickets will receive $5 off admission to The Franklin Institute’s recently opened "Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor" exhibit and 21-plus Science After Hours events.



To redeem $5 off admission to the Barnes collection or the Nov. 3 First Friday event, museum visitors can show their Franklin Institute general admission/Science After Hours ticket dated between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30 (or use the code ARTSCI online or over the phone).

The Barnes Foundation, filled with impressionist, post-impressionist and early modern paintings, is located at 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, and The Franklin Institute, one of the oldest and most popular science museums in the country, is located within walking distance at 222 N. 20th St.

Through Thursday, Nov. 30

