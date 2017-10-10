Entertainment Games
Dodge lasers, crawl through vents and disarm a missile in this action-packed spy thriller.

5 Wits in Plymouth Meeting lets players become action-adventure heroes in three games

Escape a collapsing ceiling in an Egyptian tomb, a dragon lurking inside a medieval castle or a laser maze

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

This fall, 5 Wits will open in the Plymouth Meeting Mall across from LEGOLAND. The grand opening will be on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The new addition to the mall offers immersive hands-on experiences, where players work together to solve puzzles and complete physical challenges.

“5 Wits is similar to an escape room, but with greater realism, higher quality and more compelling storytelling. The changing locations and challenges make visitors feel like they’re heroes in their own action film or video game. This is truly the future of entertainment," states a press release on the opening.

Players response to challenges and computer-controlled special effects determine how each adventure unfolds, resulting in different experiences each time the game is played.

There will be three adventures to choose from at the Plymouth Meeting 5 Wits. 

NoneCourtesy of 5 Wits/PhillyVoice

Enter a 3,000-year-old tomb to take on an angry Pharaoh.


•Tomb - Solve puzzles in hieroglyphics to beat an angry Pharaoh inside his 3,000-year-old tomb.
•Drago’s Castle - Watch out for the enormous dragon while exploring the castle and solving ancient riddles.
•Espionage - Break into enemy headquarters to hack into the central computer and save the world.

5 Wits' games are designed for those ages 7 and older. 

Matt DuPlessie founded 5 Wits in 2003, after managing several museum and theme park design projects, including Disney World's Animal Kingdom Lodge. 5 Wits also locations in Massachusetts and New York.

5 Wits 

Grand Opening on Saturday, Nov. 4
Plymouth Meeting Mall
500 W. Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA

