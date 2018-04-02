April 02, 2018

Smiling vandals wanted for hurling milk crate that damaged car in Center City

Surveillance footage shows suspects allegedly throwing object into Sansom Street parking garage's upper floor

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigation Vandalism
Audi vandal Source/Philadelphia Police Department

Suspect wanted in vandalism of car in Center City on March 19, 2018.

They're not the sticky bandits and they're not the ruffians from "A Clockwork Orange." They're not even the Nick Foles guy who flipped the car in Center City and got off easy.

They're the milk crate vandals.

Philadelphia police are searching for two men who thought it would be fun to play a game of toss the milk crate in Center City last month. They allegedly hurled the plastic projectile from the street onto an upper floor of a parking garage where the crate struck and damaged a parked car, police said.

At around 1:20 a.m. on March 19, a surveillance camera caught the two suspects at 1415 Sansom St., as they appeared to take turns trying to chuck the milk crate over the garage's wall, which looks to be about 20 feet overhead.

On Monday, investigators shared footage of the incident, which clearly shows the smiling faces of the two men. A suspect dressed in a black hoodie  – who ultimately successfully tossed the milk crate in the parking garage – gazes into the camera and grins before his attempt.

Police said the milk crate struck a 2016 Audi A6, causing $2,500 in damage.

The first suspect is described as a white male last seen wearing a green jacket with the word "Sharks" printed across the front,  a gray hooded sweatshirt, baseball hat, dark-colored pants and white sneakers. Police described the second suspect as a white male wearing a dark colored jacket or hoodie, baseball hat, dark colored pants and dark colored shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigation Vandalism Center City Video Crime Cars Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Schools

Amid backlash, Abington decides not to rename school for Stephen Schwarzman
03272018_Stephen_Schwarzman_wiki

Eagles

Mailbag: What is Mychal Kendricks' trade value?
033118MychalKendricks

Restaurants

Kevin Sbraga’s Fat Ham is coming back to Philly, sort of
fat ham chicken

Cancer

Can Starbucks cause cancer? Judge rules coffee should come with a warning
Stock_Carroll - Starbucks Coffee

Sixers

Sixers thrive without Joel Embiid in blowout win over Atlanta Hawks
033118-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Opinion

Former WIP host publicly fantasizes about 'beat(ing) the hell' out of Parkland survivor
David Hogg

Escapes

Limited - Bahamas cruise on Carnival Cruise Lines

$579 -- Oceanview: 7-Night Bahamas Cruise on Carnival
Limited - Myrtle Beach Girls Weekend

Save up to 45% -- Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

 *
Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.